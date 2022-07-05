Alberta premier hopeful says Elon Musk’s StarLink could be used to bypass Trudeau’s internet censorship

'As Premier, I will protect the right of every Albertan to express their opinion - left, right and everything in between - without fear of Ottawa's censorship,' Danielle Smith promised.

HIGH RIVER, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Danielle Smith, a former Alberta MLA running for leadership of the United Conservative Party of Alberta (UCP) hinted that as Premier she might create a provincial internet firewall to bypass federal internet censorship laws with the possible help of Starlink.

“Did you know @JustinTrudeau’s new internet censorship law will mean Liberal partisans can pick and choose what Albertans can say and express on the Internet,” Smith wrote on Twitter last week.

“As Premier, I will protect the right of every Albertan to express their opinion – left, right and everything in between – without fear of Ottawa’s censorship.”

Smith then called on Elon Musk for help, asking him if Alberta could create its own internet free from the federal government’s grasp.

“Hey @elonmusk I’m running to be the Premier of Alberta. We still value free speech here. Could Alberta set up an independent ISP using @starlink to bypass the new @justintrudeau internet censorship law,” Smith wrote.

Musk’s Starlink is a satellite-operated internet provider that offers fast service from virtually anywhere in the world and is free from censorship.

The law Smith referenced no doubt was Bill C-11, which has been blasted by many as allowing the government more control of free speech through potential new draconian web regulations.

Last month, the bill passed Canada’s House of Commons and headed to the Senate, where it is currently being reviewed.

It is feared that Bill C-11 might force websites under the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) – including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook – to remove content deemed “harmful” within 24 hours, and would compel services like Netflix to have more Canadian content.

Current Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in May announced his intention to resign as UCP leader as soon as the party elects a replacement. This came after he only narrowly passed a confidence vote from party members, no doubt due to his track record of locking down Alberta hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Smith, she said as premier there will “never” again be lockdowns, and people’s conscience rights would be protected by law.

She has also promised that if “Ottawa tries to impose mandatory vaccination again in the fall, we will say no.”

From 2009 to 2014, Smith served as the leader of the Wildrose Party of Alberta, which for a time was the official opposition party in Alberta.

However, in 2014, Smith and eight other Wildrose MLAs crossed the floor to join with the ruling Progressive Conservative Party under then-Premier Jim Prentice.

