Alberta Premier says Trudeau’s freezing of bank accounts sets ‘very disturbing precedent’

The Trudeau government moving to freeze people’s bank accounts ‘is outside of our democratic norms, and it’s disproportionate,’ Jason Kenney said.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for allowing the seizure of people’s bank accounts, which is now happening due to the activation of the Emergencies Act.

“Using, for the first time ever, these extraordinary powers creates a very disturbing precedent,” said Kenney in a Twitter video yesterday.

“For the prime minister now and his government to be able to arbitrarily freeze people’s bank accounts, possibly based on the opinions that they have stated or donations that they have made, and without having to go to a judge, to court to get an order, this is outside of our democratic norms, and it’s disproportionate.”

Kenney was one the first premiers in Canada to denounce Trudeau’s unprecedented step of enacting the Emergencies Act, which happened Monday. Trudeau claimed this was needed to deal with the truckers from the Freedom Convoy.

Trudeau’s new powers allow the government to freeze anyone’s bank accounts associated with the convoy without a court order. And the government has already begun to freeze accounts.

Seven Canadian provinces, including Alberta, now oppose an Emergencies Act declaration made Monday by Trudeau.

Kenney said that he urges “folks involved in the blockade in Ottawa to move on and to continue their protests in legal ways,” but that he agrees with “lot of those points” truckers have made, such as “opposing the federal trucker vaccine mandate.”

Kenney added that while the “law must be enforced,” that does not need to be done with blunt force.

“We can do that in Canada without resorting to these kinds of extreme measures,” noted Kenney.

Kenney also urged Trudeau to “turn down the temperature. Stop calling people you disagree with effectively Nazis. All that does is to further and irresponsibly inflame an already sensitive situation.”

On Wednesday, in the House of Commons, Trudeau accused Jewish Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Melissa Lantsman of standing with people who wave “swastikas” and “Confederate flags” after she blasted him for calling the freedom truckers “racists.” However, he refused to apologize.

Despite the new threats from Trudeau, organizers for the Freedom Convoy, however, said Tuesday they would “hold the line.”

However, today, police have begun to clear out and arrest some of the protesters, and have warned the press they are not allowed in the area.

Last night, two of the main convoy organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, were arrested by Ottawa Police.

In a separate Tweet today, Kenney also blasted the hypocrisy of the Trudeau government in not saying nor doing anything regarding a violent attack on a gas pipeline yesterday by environmental extremists.

“Will the Trudeau government now seize the bank accounts of the foreign funded eco-terrorists responsible for this violence?” tweeted Kenney.

Police in Houston, Bristish Columbia say they are investigating a violent attack by people armed with axes and other weapons against security workers at a Coastal GasLink site.

No less than six provinces, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador, have already or will be soon dropping most COVID rules, with more saying they will do so as well.

Two Canadian premiers and 16 U.S. state governors, in a letter, recently demanded that Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden allow un-jabbed truckers to cross the border.

Today, debate in Canada’s parliament and Senate over the Emergencies Act was canceled due to Ottawa Police saying they were going to clear protesters out. A vote is expected for Monday.

If either chamber votes against it, the Act could cease to be in effect, which would mean a vote of non-confidence against the Trudeau government.

Currently, only CPC and the Bloc Québécois Party oppose Trudeau’s Emergencies Act declaration. The NDP have promised to support Trudeau’s Liberals.

Under the “conservative” government of Kenney, it must not be overlooked that three Christian pastors, including Artur Pawlowski, were jailed for going against COVID rules. Pawlowski is still behind bars after a judge denied him bail.

LifeSiteNews has a VoterVoice campaign to contact your MP and Senator.

To contact your member of parliament, please visit this link.

To contact a senator, please visit this link.

