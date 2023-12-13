Alberta premier slams Trudeau gov’t for ‘ridiculous’ attempt to regulate cattle emissions

Danielle Smith said she is in disbelief that limiting cattle farts and burps is an important issue and warned that restrictions could lead to food shortages.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Premier of Canada’s largest beef-producing province blasted what she said is a “ridiculous” new Liberal federal government climate policy that aims to incentive beef cattle ranchers to reduce how much gas their cows emit by giving them feed additives.

After first attacking Canada’s oil and gas industry a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced at the United Nations’ “climate change” COP28 conference in Dubai a few days ago a draft version of Reducing Enteric Methane Emissions from Beef Cattle protocol.

The Trudeau government claims that farmers who participate in the program will get green credits they can sell off to other companies if they can reduce the amount of methane their cows emit, which they say can be done by giving cattle feed additives.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that she was in disbelief the Trudeau government is attacking beef products and food in general.

“Incredibly, this is actually real,” Smith posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

“How is going after ranchers and dairy farmers a priority of this federal government? Completely ridiculous.”

Should beef cattle farmers go along with Trudeau’s plan, it would add extra costs that would lead to higher food prices and possibly food shortages.

Cows fed a diet richer in corn silage can reduce how much methane an animal emits; however, this adds costs.

As a natural course of digestion, as will all animals and humans, cows produce methane gas as a byproduct. Methane quickly breaks down in the atmosphere, but the Trudeau government says 31% of emissions from it come from beef and dairy cattle.

For now, the program is aimed just at beef cattle but could be extended to dairy livestock in the future.

The only other alternative for Canadian farmers to reduce the amount of gas their animals produce is to cull their herds, which does not seem to be on the table but has occurred in other nations.

Cattle farmers in Ireland and the Netherlands have faced actual forced reduction cuts in their herd size via government mandates.

Smith said Guilbeault’s plan to try and stop cows from farting and burping is a “new low.”

“Some astute journalists have flagged that the Federal government’s bizarre cow emissions announcement calls for using chemical additives to reduce methane emissions. A new low for the eco-extremists,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Guilbeault’s new incentives in trying to stop cows from farting and burping are just the latest in a series of his climate change announcements.

Earlier at COP28, he unveiled a plan to slash oil and gas emissions by 35%-38% below 2019 levels. He claimed that it is important to reach “carbon neutrality in Canada by 2050.”

Smith blasted him as a “menace” for going after her province and the oil and gas industry in general and vowed to fight him with every tool available to her government.

Last week, she warned the federal government under Trudeau to “watch” her over how she will shield her province from economic damage and high fuel prices after the feds announced Guilbeault’s plan to cut oil and gas production by a third by 2030 via an “emissions” reduction scheme.

‘Globalist’ has master plan to control food supply and force people to eat ‘bugs,’ says notable doctor

In a recent opinion piece posted to LifeSiteNews, Dr. Joseph Mercola noted how if “government and corporate entities are able to take control of the land, they can control the food supply and, with it, the people.”

“Ultimately, the war against farmers is a war on the whole of humanity, one that threatens what it means to be free,” he wrote.

Mercola noted how “Globalists suggest eating bugs will protect the planet by eliminating the need for livestock, cutting down on agricultural land use and protecting the environment.”

He highlighted the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, which encourages the consumption of insects and insect-based foods, as an example.

Mercola also observed how Epoch Times reporter Roman Balmakov stated in his “No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat the Bugs?” show that “The people in charge of some of the most powerful organizations on the planet have determined that agriculture, specifically animal agriculture, is to blame for global warming, and global warming is to blame for the high prices of food as well as food shortages.”

Trudeau’s current environmental goals are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” and include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades, as well as curbing red meat and dairy consumption while promoting people eat ‘bugs” instead.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

