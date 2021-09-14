Alberta Premier swore ‘to God’ weeks ago the province was open ‘for good’ but now has announced new restrictions

Jason Kenney made the sign of the cross while he made the promise.

ALBERTA (LifeSiteNews) – Only weeks before introducing new COVID-19 restrictions, a secretly recorded video shows Alberta Premier Jason Kenney swearing “to God” that his province would be open “for good.”

“It’s open for good, open for good,” said Kenney in the video, which was posted on September 10 by the group Calgary Freedom Central.

“I swear, I swear to God,” added Kenney after being pressed by the person recording the video if he would make good on his “Open for Summer” promises made in late June. He made the sign of the cross while he spoke.

Kenney made the remarks at a July 10 outdoor Calgary Stampede breakfast event for Alberta’s Health Minister Tyler Shandro, according to Calgary Freedom Central.

The person recording the video told Kenney he was concerned that the province would again lock down, noting it had been hard on him.

Kenney told the man that Alberta would not have to lock down again because of the vaccines, saying they are “effective enough to keep people out of hospital.”

Kenney then brought up the U.K., which he said saw a “huge increase in cases” but low hospital numbers. “That’s the sweet spot,” he claimed.

On July 1, Alberta removed nearly all COVID-19 restrictions after being in a lockdown for over six months.

However, despite his promises to be “open for good,” Kenney recently reimposed a province-wide-mask mandate and a stop to alcohol sales in eateries after 10:00 p.m.

In addition, Alberta is for now “recommending” that unvaccinated Albertans “limit indoor social gatherings to close contacts of only 2 cohort families up to a maximum of 10 people.”

Additional video from the event shows protestors who were onsite to note their displeasure to Kenney and Shandro for requiring that the July 1 opening would only happen if 70 percent of the population received the COVID-19 jabs.

In the video, Kenney called out the “vaccine” protestors saying the remaining unvaccinated people in the province are “younger.”

“Most of them are under 12, and the flu is a greater threat to them than COVID,” said Kenney. “In Alberta, we’ve only had two deaths under the age of 30, zero under the age of 20…so COVID is not a threat to people under 30 effectively.”

Kenney then said, “the fact that 20 percent of them are unvaccinated, don’t worry about it.”

On Tuesday, Kenney appears to have backtracked on an earlier promise that there would be no vaccine passports in the province.

A government news release states that starting on September 16, “Albertans will be able to print a copy of their card-sized COVID-19 proof of vaccination or show it on their phone or tablet.”

This comes after Kenney recently took aim at those who have chosen to not get the COVID-19 jab as well, saying the “choices” of the unvaccinated are now “jeopardizing the healthcare system.”

This elicited a rebuke from Alberta Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA0 Peter Guthrie, who said that although he is “vaccinated and believes vaccines” to help protect from the virus, he supports “the rights of individuals to choose for themselves, have control over their bodies, and have the right to maintain privacy in personal health matters.”

Kenney also recently announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. Every Albertan age 18 and over who gets a COVID-19 jab between September 3 and October 13 is eligible for a $100 prepaid debit card.

The province’s health authority, Alberta Health Services (AHS), announced that all staff and contractors must be fully vaccinated by October 16.

Alberta’s largest two cities, Calgary and Edmonton, have both mandated jabs for all city workers.

As a result, frontline workers in Calgary recently stood in unison in silent protest of the city mandate requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 jabs or lose their jobs.

Also, this past Saturday a large silent protest, estimated at more than 2,000 people, took place in Calgary in support of AHS nurses and doctors and first responders opposed to jab mandates.

On Monday, protests against vaccine mandates were held outside hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton.

Kenney called the protestors an “outrageous small minority” and threatened to bring the full extent of the law on them should they block roadways.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1069033 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews that Kenney’s words last Friday against the “unvaccinated” are “demonizing.”

“Premier Kenney has now joined Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau in demonizing and vilifying the unvaccinated, without a medical or scientific basis. The experimental COVID vaccines promise protection to those who receive them, but the vaccine does not stop the spread of the virus. Discrimination against the unvaccinated is fear-based bigotry, not scientific,” Carpay said.

Independent Alberta MLA Drew Barnes, booted from Kenney’s party earlier in the year, blasted the leader on Wednesday for turning a “blind eye” to businesses that have imposed jab mandates of their own.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults and one for kids age 12 and up (Pfizer), all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

Just recently, Public Health England sent out a technical briefing which showed that about two-thirds of those who have died with the COVID-19 Delta variant in the United Kingdom had both doses of the COVID-19 jabs.

LifeSiteNews has put together a resource guide called “How to resist COVID jab mandates in Canada — a comprehensive guide.”

To make your views respectfully known, contact:

Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney

Office of the Premier

307 Legislature Building

10800 – 97 Avenue

Edmonton, Alberta T5K 2B6

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 780-427-2251

To contact your local MLA, click here.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











