Alberta premier warns Canada ‘can’t afford’ to lose tens of thousands of truckers over COVID jab mandate

'I think we need to apply these policies with a heavy dose of common sense. Common sense tells us that we are at the peak of supply chain constraints across North America, around the world, [and] huge inflation.'

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said a new COVID jab mandate for truckers enacted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be reversed at once, warning the policy will hurt an already stressed supply chain.

“We can’t afford to lose potentially thousands of truckers on our roads bringing groceries up from the U.S,” Kenney said at a news conference Thursday.

“I think we need to apply these policies with a heavy dose of common sense. Common sense tells us that we are at the peak of supply chain constraints across North America, around the world, [and] huge inflation,” said Kenney.

Speaking to reporters, Kenney asked the Trudeau government to “please extend” an earlier exemption that allowed for un-jabbed truckers to cross the border without having to quarantine for two weeks.

Some Canadian trucking companies have already reported driver shortages as a direct result of the COVID jab mandate for all haulers crossing the border.

And the new policy has already caused food supply issues as well, practically hitting hard eastern Canada.

Pictures of empty shelves in grocery stores, especially in Ontario, are becoming common.

Members of Parliament from the Conservative Party of Canada blasted Trudeau’s trucker jab mandate.

Southern Manitoba Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Ted Falk called it “wrong” and not “constitutional,” while speaking from a trucker protest at the U.S.-Canada border earlier in the week.

“Trudeau has arbitrarily villainized these brave men and women are a threat,” Falk said in a Facebook post on Monday at a trucker protest against at the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba.

CPC MP Pierre Poilievre went after the mandate Wednesday, calling it a “vaccine vendetta” against un-jabbed truckers.

Lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) Allison Kindle Pejovic recently told LifeSiteNews that COVID jab mandates as an “affront to democracy” and are something expected only from “authoritarian regimes.”

Mandate will impact 30% of Canadian truck drivers

Late last week, the Trudeau government reinstated a requirement that all truckers crossing the border be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 by January 15.

The mandate came despite a report that Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said un-jabbed truck drivers would be allowed to enter Canada from the United States.

The federal government claimed that the CBSA message was “provided in error,” and that it would indeed be going ahead with the jab mandate. All truckers crossing into Canada need to show proof of vaccination upon arrival using the ArriveCan app.

Canadian truckers coming from the United States who are not jabbed will still be allowed to enter the country. However, they will be forced to do a COVID test and then quarantine for up to two weeks. Un-jabbed American truckers will be denied entry.

The jab mandate for truckers was first announced on November 19 by the federal government.

After this announcement, trade associations from Canada and the U.S. began warning that the vaccine mandate could harshly impact an already stressed food and goods supply chain, which has seen massive disruptions due to the COVID crisis.

According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), it is estimated that the mandate will impact up to 30,000, or around 30 percent, of Canadian truck drivers and about 16,000 American truck drivers who enter Canada regularly.

Meanwhile Canada’s inflation rate hit a 30-year high, a level not seen since 1991, fueled by massive Trudeau government COVID borrowing and spending, as well as through the funding of extremist environmental programs combined with billions given to pro-abortion groups. The U.S. is seeing similarly steep inflation.

Kenney, despite backtracking on introducing vaccine passports in Alberta, has said he will not mandate COVID injections or any other jabs in Alberta.

He reiterated this promise most recently after Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos recently said that provincial governments might soon introduce mandatory vaccination policies,

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Resist Biden's Vaccine Mandate Show Petition Text 28702 have signed the petition. Let's get to 30000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship. We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts. Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands. On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will. While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country. This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance. Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following: A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)

A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine

A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option

A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine

A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff

A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public

A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses) All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce! And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000. While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them. And now, it would seem that time has officially come. "This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory." In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way." These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance. As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant. But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage. This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO. Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers. Thank you!



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/ breaking-biden-announces- vaccine-requirements-for- private-businesses-impacting- tens-of-millions-of-workers/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

After Quebec Premier François Legault said he would tax un-jabbed citizens, Kenney condemned the move as “inhumane and unethical and certainly un-Canadian.”

Despite Kenney’s promise to not mandate COVID jabs, under his watch, all healthcare workers were forced to get COVID jabs or lose their jobs. Many workers were placed on unpaid leave and or fired.

However, a recent legal victory by an Alberta dental student has allowed for un-jabbed healthcare workers to be allowed back on the jab providing they take a COVID test.

Under Kenney as well, it must not be forgotten that no fewer than three Christian pastors were jailed for breaking COVID rules.

Truckers in Canada are fighting back against the jab mandates, however, and starting this Monday will begin a nationwide “Freedom Convoy” to protest the trucker COVID jab mandates will begin a “slow roll” protest to Ottawa.

According to the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Go Fund Me page, the group says truckers are “taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people.”

The group to date has raised $1 million in the span of only a few days, which to help go toward the cost of “fuel, food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











