Alberta gov’t scrubs data from official site showing spike in hospitalizations, deaths after COVID jab

CALGARY (LifeSiteNews) – COVID-19 vaccine data showing a spike in post-jab deaths in Alberta was removed from the official government website.

Author and journalist Alex Berenson was the first to circulate the news that the government of Alberta had removed online information showing curious correlations between deaths, hospitalizations, and the experimental COVID jab.

On January 14, he wrote on his Substack: “The Canadian province of Alberta has censored data showing a huge increase in Covid infections and deaths in people following their first Covid vaccine dose.”

He wrote this article after publishing the same information in a January 13 piece, only to find the Alberta website information taken down the next day.

In this earlier article, entitled “Covid infections and deaths SOAR after the first vaccine dose,” Berenson posted images of charts showing figures that represent a steep spike in deaths and hospitalizations within days and weeks after the first dose of the jab.

Hospitalizations:

Deaths:

He wrote: “The figures further support the national-level data from Israel and Britain, which last year saw Covid deaths hit all-time highs just after they began mass vaccination campaigns.”

In Alberta, as in other jurisdictions around the world, a person does not count as fully vaccinated until two weeks have passed since he or she received the second dose of a COVID injection. Thus, the hundreds of deaths seen in the charts as having occurred soon after the first jab counted as “unvaccinated deaths,” according to the province’s definition.

Berenson wrote in the January 13 piece that the Alberta information seems to track what happened in the United Kingdom where deaths peaked in January 2021 right after the first jabs rolled out there.

“Vaccine advocates tried to dismiss those deaths as the result of a pre-existing winter Covid wave in Britain (though other European countries such as France and Spain did not face similarly large surges),” Berenson wrote.

“That excuse cannot be used for Alberta. Canada’s vaccination campaign began relatively late, and nearly all of it took place after the winter 2020-2021 Covid spike. Through mid-February 2021, barely 2 percent of Alberta residents had received their first dose,” he continued.

“The most likely explanation for the spike was and remains that the first dose of the vaccines transiently suppresses the immune system, as Pfizer’s own clinical trial data reveal.”

The information that Berenson said was taken down from the Alberta site is still available through the Wayback Machine at archive.org, and it corroborates what he wrote.

