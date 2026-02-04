Alberta threatens to withhold federal funding unless province allowed input on judicial picks

Premier Danielle Smith said the province must be consulted on all future judicial appointments or Alberta will not agree to provide funding for any new positions.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Conservative Premier Danielle Smith said she has had enough of woke federal judge appointments, warning Prime Minister Mark Carney that unless he allows provincial input into new judge selections, her province will withhold funding.

“The appointment of justices to our Alberta courts should be non-partisan and reflect our province’s legal traditions and values,” Smith wrote Tuesday on X along with an attached two-page letter to Carney.



“I am urging Prime Minister Mark Carney @MarkJCarney to give Alberta a formal and meaningful role in the judicial appointment process that would boost public confidence in the administration of justice, support national unity within Alberta, and ensure judicial decision-making reflects the expectations of Albertans.”

In the two-page letter to Carney, Smith made clear her intentions to allow Alberta to have a say in judge appointments, saying her province needs to be consulted on all future judicial appointments to the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, the Alberta Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of Canada.

“Alberta’s government will not agree to provide the necessary funding to support any new judicial positions in the province until such engagement and collaboration are provided,” she wrote.

Smith noted that allowing Alberta to have a more “formal and meaningful role in the appointment process” would strengthen “public confidence in the administration of justice, promote national unity within Alberta and help ensure judicial decision-making reflects the values and expectations of Albertans.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stacked the Canadian courts with Liberal judges before he stepped down.

According to government information from Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau’s last days in office saw him make 104 federal appointments, including judges, diplomats, “special advisers,” and federal boards.

For months, Smith has called out the “activist” and “unelected” judges in her province, notably in cases where serious offenders have been repeatedly let go on bail.

As it stands in Canada, the federal government alone decides directly which judges get appointed to the three main courts noted by Smith.

In September 2024, a Trudeau-appointed judge sentenced Freedom Convoy-inspired protesters to six years in prison for their part in the protest against COVID mandates.

Similarly, in November, a Trudeau-appointed Ontario judge dismissed an appeal from Toronto Catholic District School Board Trustee Mike Del Grande to drop charges for having objected to adding “gender identity” and “gender expression” as protected classes in the Toronto Catholic board’s code of conduct policy.

Share









