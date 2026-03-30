Alberta town bans ‘pride’ crosswalks, LGBT flags at gov’t buildings

The mayor of Didsbury, Alberta, says the law is about being 'politically' neutral.

DIDSBURY, Alberta ( LifeSiteNews ) — A Canadian town in Alberta is the latest to enact a law that in essence bans so-called “Pride” flags at government buildings as well as “Pride” crosswalks.

Didsbury, located just north of Calgary, says the new bylaw is about keeping public spaces neutral from politically charged ideologies.

“Our town government exists to represent everyone who lives here,” Didsbury Mayor Chris Little said.

Didsbury’s new bylaw places severe limits on which flags can fly at municipal or town-owned buildings, not only LGBT “Pride” flags but also foreign nations.

All sidewalks and crosswalks would be standardized in markings.

Little said that the law is about being “politically” neutral.

“Maintaining politically neutral municipal spaces helps ensure every resident — regardless of their political beliefs or personal views — feels represented by their local government,” he said to the media.

Local Alberta Pride groups blasted Didsbury’s new bylaw while many have cheered it on.

Other Alberta towns such as Barrhead enacted laws a few years ago banning flags other than Canadian or Alberta flags from flying on town buildings.

Also, as reported by LifeSiteNews, residents in Westlock, Alberta, passed a bylaw that bans all non-governmental flags from municipal buildings and mandates that crosswalks only be painted in a standard white-striped pattern.

Across Canada, there has also been an ongoing issue with so-called “Pride” flags being raised at schools and city buildings.

Barrhead and Westlock are not the only Canadian towns fighting back against LGBT indoctrination. Emo, a small town in Ontario, was ordered to appear in front of a Human Rights Tribunal for rejecting a 2020 motion to proclaim June as “Pride” month and fly the LGBT “Pride” flag.

The LGBT indoctrination in Canadian cities and towns via “Pride month,” which often includes flags and painted crosswalks, has been described by LifeSiteNews columnist Jonathon Van Maren as “not a ‘celebration of Pride’” but as “an assertion of ownership, a declaration of dominance” over “public spaces.”

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