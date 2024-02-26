Alberta town narrowly passes bylaw to ban ‘pride’ flags, crosswalks on public infrastructure

The small town of Westlock, Alberta passed a bylaw by a vote of 663 to 639 to make it so that only governmental flags can be flown from municipal flagpoles and that crosswalks cannot be painted patterns other than white and black.

On February 22, residents of Westlock, Alberta, a small town of about 4,800 people, voted in favor of a bylaw to prohibit flying non-governmental flags from municipal flagpoles and painting crosswalks with any pattern other than the usual white-striped pattern.

“Only Federal, Provincial and Municipal flags may be flown on flagpoles on Town of Westlock municipal property,” the new bylaw directs.

“All crosswalks in the Town of Westlock must be the standard white striped pattern between two parallel white lines,” it continued. “The existing rainbow coloured crosswalk in the Town of Westlock be removed.”

According to unofficial results published by the town of Westlock, residents won the vote by a narrow margin with 663 in favor of the bylaw and 639 against.

The ban was proposed in September 2023 when the town received a petition advocating for a “Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw.”

After the petition met Westlock’s legal requirements, the bylaw was left to a vote by the town residents. However, while a majority of the voters supported the ban, Mayor Jon Kramer lamented the decision.

“Council did not support the proposed Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw, as we felt it went against our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” he said in a press release.

“This plebiscite is binding, and as such, the bylaw does restrict how we are able to show this commitment,” he said “However, we will continue to find ways to embrace those in our community who need a helping hand, including marginalized groups.”

Additionally, New Democrat Party MLA Janis Irwin claimed that the bylaw prevents anyone from flying the “pride” flag, when in fact it states that only the town itself cannot fly the “pride” flag.

“By a vote of 663 to 639, Westlock has banned Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks,” Irwin alleged.

However, an Albertan quickly pointed out that “the town did not ban pride flags in any way shape or form. People in Westlock can fly whatever flag they want.”

“The town simply passed a bylaw stating that it will only fly the flag of Canada, Alberta and the Town,” he explained. “This is classic NDP fear mongering.”

While LGBT activists are upset that they can no longer force their agenda in the municipal region, Canadians are celebrating the decision and praising the small town for the move.

“More of this, please,” Chris Elston, a prominent Canadian parental rights advocate known as “Billboard Chris,” wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “No rainbow crosswalks.”

“We don’t need celebrations of sexuality or queer theory when crossing the street,” he continued, “Rainbows belong in the sky, not as political symbols.”

