Alberta will use provincial laws to stop Canadian gov’t from trying to confiscate legal firearms

Premier Danielle Smith confirmed that her government will introduce a motion to protect lawful gun owners from improper seizures and prosecution.

( LifeSiteNews ) – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirmed what she has promised for over a year now that her government will use its laws to stop Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney’s federal gun-grab of legally purchased firearms from taking effect in the province.

“I just announced that our government will introduce a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act next week,” she posted on X over the weekend.

“This motion will protect lawful gun owners from improper seizures and prosecution, and ensure Albertans can protect their homes, families, and property.”

Smith’s motion was officially revealed on Tuesday . It reads, “A new motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act will, if passed by the legislature, instruct all provincial entities, including law-enforcement agencies such as municipal police services and the RCMP, to decline to enforce or implement the federal gun seizure program.”

“The motion also makes clear that Albertans have the right to use reasonable force to defend themselves, their families and their homes from intruders,” it notes.

Smith has many times before, as reported by LifeSiteNews, promised her province will refuse to participate in his planned gun buyback program that aims to seize the legally purchased guns of Canadian firearm owners.

Alberta’s “Sovereignty Act” allows it to ignore federal laws that the province views as being unconstitutional.

Smith’s United Conservative Party (UCP) recently held its AGM, at which a motion to support so-called “Castle Laws” was introduced and passed.

She was recently quoted as saying, “If you don’t want to get shot, don’t break into someone’s house.”

Smith has promised that her government will introduce a so-called “Castle Law” to protect the rights of homeowners.

Violent crime against homeowners is on the rise in Canada. As reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lashed out at Carney’s “catch and release” bail laws, saying they need to be rescinded while adding Canadians have a “right” to defend their homes. He made the comments after a 46-year-old father died defending his family home.

The Canadian government’s controversial gun grab Bill C-21, which bans many types of guns, including handguns, and mandates a buyback program became law on December 14, 2023, after senators voted 60- 24 in favor of the bill.

In May 2023, Bill C-21 passed in the House of Commons. After initially denying that the bill would impact hunters, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau eventually admitted that C-21 would indeed ban certain types of hunting rifles.

Trudeau’s gun grab was first announced after a deadly mass shooting in Nova Scotia in May 2020 in which he banned over 1,500 “military-style assault firearms” with a plan to begin buying them back from owners.

Late last year, the Trudeau government extended the amnesty deadline for legal gun owners until October 30, 2025. It should be noted that this is around the same time a federal election was to take place.

When it comes to gun-related deaths in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Statistics Canada data shows that most violent gun crimes in the country last year were not committed at the hands of legal gun owners but by those who obtained the weapons illegally.

Share











