Alberta’s Danielle Smith meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago for ‘friendly and constructive’ meeting

'We had a friendly and constructive conversation during which I emphasized the mutual importance of the U.S. - Canadian energy relationship,' Danielle Smith said of her meeting with Donald Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith met with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home to champion “ethically” sourced Albertan oil and gas only days before the president-elect is set to be inaugurated, in what she said was a “friendly and constructive” meeting.

“Over the last 24 hours I had the opportunity to meet President @realdonaldtrump at Mar-a-Lago last night and at his golf club this morning. We had a friendly and constructive conversation during which I emphasized the mutual importance of the U.S. – Canadian energy relationship, and specifically, how hundreds of thousands of American jobs are supported by energy exports from Alberta,” wrote Smith on X about her weekend meeting with Trump.

Over the last 24 hours I had the opportunity to meet President @realdonaldtrump at Mar-a-Lago last night and at his golf club this morning. We had a friendly and constructive conversation during which I emphasized the mutual importance of the U.S. – Canadian energy… pic.twitter.com/TPgCB8kATP — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 12, 2025

The unprecedented meeting came at the same time Trump appears to have soured relations with Canadian Liberal elites over his annexation talk.

It also comes after soon-to-be-gone Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Trump at Mar-a-lago last month and appeared to refuse to step up and defend the interests of Canadian energy over Trump’s threats to slap high tariffs on Canadian goods once he takes office.

Smith noted about her meeting with Trump that she was able to have “similar discussions” about championing Albertan energy “with several key allies of the incoming administration and was encouraged to hear their support for a strong energy and security relationship with Canada.”

“On behalf of Albertans, I will continue to engage in constructive dialogue and diplomacy with the incoming administration and elected federal and state officials from both parties and will do all I can to further Alberta’s and Canada’s interests,” she wrote.

Since taking office in 2015, the Trudeau government has continued to push a radical environmental agenda like the agendas being pushed by the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals.”

Smit, on the other hand, has been a fierce opponent of Trudeau’s green energy agenda and an advocate for the oil and gas industry.

She will be attending Trump’s inauguration later next week.

Observer notes Trump made ‘beeline’ for Smith to meet her at Mar-a-Lago event

Political analyst for the Calgary Sun Rick Bell, who knows Smith and speaks with her regularly, noted about her meeting with Trump that when “Trump and his family and entourage” arrived he made “a beeline for Smith. He has obviously been told she is the premier of Alberta.”

“Smith, as you know, has recently been speaking non-stop about oil and gas and is no fan of tariffs,” Bell wrote.

Bell noted how Smith and Trump spoke about “energy, about oil and gas, about Alberta and Canada,” adding that she told him that production of Alberta oil is “ramping up in a big way and the U.S. buys a lot of Alberta oil.”

“Smith asks if Trump wants more of our oil. Trump does. It is by far Canada’s biggest export to the Americans,” wrote Bell.

Smith, in her message about her meeting with Trump, noted that Canada and the United States are both “proud and independent nations with one of the most important security alliances on earth and the largest economic partnership in history.”

She emphasized how Alberta needs to preserve its “independence while we grow this critical partnership for the benefit of Canadians and Americans for generations to come.”

Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world, with most of it being in Alberta, which is produced ethically, unlike in other nations.

Smith’s meeting with Trump is unusual in that it has happened right before he will become president. Meetings of these kinds in the past would normally have included Canada’s official ambassador, however, Smith has not waited for the Trudeau government to advocate for Canadian energy and instead has gone at it alone.

Recently, Trump has drawn the ire of many Canadian politicians, including Conservatives, after he said rather brazenly last week that he was considering using “economic force” to make Canada the 51st U.S. state.

He claimed that there is a $200 billion trade deficit between Canada and the U.S. regarding spending on “subsidies” and the fact the U.S. military is there to also “protect Canada.”

Smith and others did not seem too offended by Trump’s remarks, most likely realizing they may be part of his negotiating strategy.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, who likely will soon be the nation’s next prime minister, however, had choice words for Trump.

Trump’s comments came only a day after Trudeau announced he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen. He was approved by Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue parliament until March 24. This means he is still serving as prime minister, but all parliamentary business has been stopped.

Smith was against forced COVID jabs, her United Conservative government has in recent months banned men from competing in women’s sports came and passed a bill banning so-called “top and bottom” surgeries for minors as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Share











