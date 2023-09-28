Alberta’s Danielle Smith rebukes reporter for asking if she’s getting new COVID shot

'I believe this is something I should talk about with my doctor, not media,' the Albera premier declared.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took issue with a legacy media reporter after being asked if she would get a COVID booster shot, saying she has a great “immune system” but that it’s a matter to discuss only with her doctor and not the press.

“Look, I’m a healthy person, I tend to take care of my immune system,” Smith said (23:40 mark) in response to a question from a CBC reporter about fall COVID boosters.

“And I believe this is something I should talk about with my doctor, not media.”

The CBC reporter had pressed Smith to answer his question about whether she was “personally” going to “take the” updated COVID shot, which was just approved by Health Canada, and when the province would be rolling out a vaccination campaign for the public.

Smith deferred the CBC reporter’s question to Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, who said the province is “working” on details on releasing information regarding the newly approved COVID shot.

LaGrange was also asked the same question as Smith about whether she was planning to “get the shot.”

In reply, she said, “Depends what shot you’re talking about,” to which the reporter said, “COVID.”

LaGrange then said she is “very healthy as well. I have a very healthy immune system.”

“I also believe this is a personal decision for individuals to make, I will look at that as time progresses, and what my journey is,” she noted.

She then said again that taking a COVID shot is a “personal decision people have to make it for themselves, for their children, and we respect the decisions that people make.”

The questions to Smith and LaGrange came at a press conference concerning a recent E. coli outbreak in Calgary at more than a dozen daycare facilities, which left many children critically ill. It has been determined that a kitchen supplying food to the daycares was operating without a business license.

Earlier this month, Health Canada approved a revised Moderna mRNA-based COVID shot, despite research showing that 1 in 35 recipients of the booster have myocardial damage.

Adverse effects from the first round of COVID shots have resulted in a growing number of Canadians who have filed for financial compensation over alleged injuries from the jabs, via Canada’s Vaccine Injury Program (VISP).

Thus far, some VISP has already paid over $6 million to those injured by COVID injections, with some 2,000 claims remaining to be settled.

As for Smith and the COVID shots, on her first day as Premier last October, she made headlines after apologizing to those who were discriminated against for not getting the COVID shots.

“I can apologize right now. I am deeply sorry for anyone who was inappropriately subjected to discrimination as a result of their vaccine status,” Smith said.

She also noted that the vaccine-free were “the most discriminated against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.”

“The community that faced the most restrictions on their freedoms in the last year were those who made a choice not to be vaccinated. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a situation in my lifetime where a person was fired from their job or not allowed to watch their kids play hockey, or not allowed to go visit a loved one in long-term care or hospital,” she added.

Also, late last year, Smith fired the entire board of directors for the province’s health board, Alberta Health Services, all of whom oversaw the imposition of strict COVID mandates in the province.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, while strong on freedom issues, Smith herself has a track record of being pro-gay “marriage” and mostly pro-abortion, although she does support adoption over abortion.

Under former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, the province enacted COVID vaccine passports and allowed many municipalities and businesses to fire those who chose not to get the shots.

A recent Alberta court ruling concerning COVID mandates in Alberta saw a judge rule that politicians violated the province’s health act by making decisions regarding COVID mandates without authorization.

As a result, many who were charged for violating COVID health mandates have had their charges dropped.

LifeSiteNews recently reported that considering the above court case, Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service (ACPS) said Albertans currently facing COVID-related charges will not face conviction and will have their charges stayed.

Thus far, café owner Chris Scott, Alberta Pastors James Coates and Tim Stephens, who were both jailed for keeping their churches open under former COVID lockdown-heavy Kenney’s leadership, have had all COVID charges leveled against them dropped due to the court ruling.

