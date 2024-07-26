Alberta’s Danielle Smith says conservatives must embrace homosexual ‘couples’ as ‘nuclear families’

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told Jordan Peterson in an interview that conservatives should ‘modernize’ their view of the ‘nuclear family’ to include homosexual pairings, and Peterson let her comments pass by.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a wide-ranging interview with Jordan Peterson, a prominent member of Canada’s Conservative Party, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, insisted that conservatives should “modernize” their view of what the nuclear family looks like, including homosexuals “couples” seeking to obtain children.

Smith, who describes herself as a “conservative libertarian,” asserted that conservatives need to embrace “a broader view of the nuclear family.”

She noted that homosexuals “increasingly are wanting to have children” and claimed that there is “a growing gay conservative movement” that accepts the value of “monogamy” and “free enterprise.” However, the overwhelming majority of homosexuals accept “open” relationships and polygamy, as Smith failed to mention, and homosexual relationships are notorious for their short duration.

READ: Domestic violence in LGBT relationships 8 times higher than that of heterosexuals: DOJ report

“Conservatives have a little bit of a difficult time in modernizing their view of what that nuclear family looks like, but I think the principles are the same,” she added.

Peterson didn’t flinch, and let Smith’s comments on homosexual parenting pass by, then dove back into the conversation when Smith turned to the topics of the bleak hopelessness of the left’s worldview and dangers of “transitioning” for gender-confused youth.

READ: Bishop Strickland sheds light on the reality of IVF after Alabama Supreme Court ruling

‘The conservative proclivity not to be too judgmental’

Earlier in their discussion, Peterson had noted that “there is a proclivity among conservatives not to be too judgmental with regard to alternative family forms — single mothers, divorced people, and all the variant forms that human intimate relationship might take — and there is a necessity for understanding and tolerance in that regard, but you said earlier that it’s vital for the conservatives … to not forget to bring forward what was vital in the past.”

However, what has been “vital” throughout modern civilization is mothers and fathers raising the children they create together. To do so with a missing mom or dad was always viewed as tragic for the children involved.

Peterson perhaps meant to imply homosexual pairings when he referred to “alternative family forms,” but he failed to mention homosexual “marriages” outright as being among those unable to “bring forward what was vital in the past.”

Destabilizing society

Peterson explained that “the idea that the nuclear family is the minimal viable social unit is probably true. You fragment below that and you probably destabilize your people [and] you also destabilize your society.

However, he was unwilling to challenge Smith’s assertion point-blank about the need for conservatives to expand their view of the nuclear family to include homosexuals seeking to raise kids, perhaps demonstrating his own “proclivity … not to be too judgmental with regard to alternative family forms.”

‘Everybody belongs in the conservative movement, but not every idea does’

“Everybody belongs in the conservative movement. But not every idea does,” noted

Katy Faust, founder of Them Before Us, the world’s premiere children’s rights organization, after the Republican National Committee revised its official platform dropping any mention of protecting the definition of marriage.

“Conservatism requires defending the reality that children have a right to life” and “children have a right to their mother and father,” declared Faust, before delivering a powerful punchline: “Thus man/woman marriage is the building block of society.”

‘Conservatism is founded upon timeless principles’

If you support homosexual “marriage,” “it means you’re not a movement conservative,” explained Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, in a 2021 Ethics & Public Policy Center interview.

Conservatism is founded upon timeless principles. “Movement conservatism means ideas tethered to the permanent things, eternal principles that are 100 times more important than any political party or its fortunes in any election cycle,” said Roberts. It recognizes “the existence of an enduring moral order that all of us have imprinted on our souls, or you know, for our atheist friends, on our nature.”

“Same-sex marriage contravenes our understanding of an enduring moral order. Which is at the root of being a movement conservative,” said Roberts. “It doesn’t mean you’re a bad person, it just means it’s an opportunity for people like us at Heritage to persuade you otherwise.”

Roberts made clear that there are “conservatives who are not movement conservatives because they are weak and wrong on the social issues [including] marriage.”

Share











