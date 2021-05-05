ALERT: Tell lawmakers to stop Biden from funding abortion through Title X

CONTACT HHS AND FEDERAL LAWMAKERS: Block public funding of abortion! Click to contact HHS and Members of Congress now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Biden administration wants to allow federal family planning dollars to go directly to groups that commit abortions, and LifeSiteNews is working to raise a chorus of voices demanding they be stopped.

President Joe Biden and his Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, are backing a proposed rule that, if adopted, would amend the Title X Family Planning program to allow public funding to go to organizations that perform abortions.

In 2019, former President Donald Trump instituted the Protect Life rule, which required “clear financial and physical separation between Title X-funded projects and programs or facilities where abortion is a method of family planning,” and banned “referral for abortion as a method of family planning.” It was projected to cut almost $60 million from the $616 million Planned Parenthood received during the most recent fiscal year.

But in his first month as president, Biden issued a memorandum “direct[ing] the Department of Health and Human Services to take immediate action to consider whether to rescind regulations under its Title X family planning program,” as part of a broader executive action dismantling pro-life limits on how taxpayer dollars could be spent.

In response, LifeSiteNews is running a fifty-state Voter Voice campaign, through which readers can easily submit comments both to federal HHS regulators and their elected representatives in Congress simply by clicking here.

The campaign provides sample language for readers to use, while also allowing readers to write and customize their own messages if they choose, all without having to track down specific lawmakers’ contact information.

LifeSite encourages readers to submit all comments as soon as possible, as the public comment period for the proposed regulation ends on May 17, 2021 — less than two weeks away.

“We MUST fight back, and protect Title X — and our taxpayer dollars — from being manipulated to promote abortion and support abortion providers/services across our country,” the campaign declares.

