Alex Soros again vows to ‘fight back’ against Trump’s agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — As DEI programs and woke policies are being rolled back across the U.S., liberal billionaire Alex Soros announced his intention to keep up his liberal crusade against Donald Trump.

“These people are bullies. And you fight back, you push back,” he told The Financial Times last week.

Was honored to do Lunch with the FT with editor @khalafroula, and even get to do it at Russ & Daughters! https://t.co/khx1QguFjF — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 22, 2025



Soros reportedly spent $85 million this past election season to ensure that Democrats would control the levers of power in Washington. His investment fell completely flat as Republicans won the White House and both chambers of the U.S. Congress.

Unlike Soros, Democratic officials have spent the past two months licking their wounds and rethinking their approach to Trump 2.0 as they no doubt have recognized that their radical polices were wholeheartedly rejected by the American people in November.

“Since Trump’s crushing victory over Vice President Kamala Harris … the reaction — from both Democratic voters and officials in European capitals — has been less one of fiery outrage and more muted resignation,” an article published by Politico’s EU website reads.

“Top Democrats are staying out of the Trump outrage cycle this time,” reads a headline for an essay published on Politico’s U.S. page. Democrats are “promising bipartisanship,” the article states.

Soros, who is only 39, took over his father George’s Open Soci­ety Found­a­tions in 2022. In years past, he has said he is “more political” than his dad and he proved it in the 2024 elections when he routinely met with top-level Democratic politicians. Many of their meetings he posted on social media.

Soros’ doubling down on his opposition to Trump comes as other billionaires who previously supported liberal causes have come around to him. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and X’s Elon Musk all attended Trump’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol last week.

Soros told the Times that his reaction to Trump so far has been “agnostic” but that he plans to stay vigilant and hopes that Trump’s second term is not as impactful as it could be. He received the Presidental Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden earlier this month at the White House on behalf of his father.

Share











