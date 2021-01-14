Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Congress now needs to ‘rein in’ pro-Trump media after Capitol riot

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) stated that some Congress members are discussing the need to create an investigative commission to “rein in” media sources that she said “spew disinformation and misinformation” that played a part in the January 6 storming of the Capitol building.

“There’s absolutely a commission that is being discussed, but it seems to be more investigatory in style rather than in truth and reconciliation,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a lengthy Instagram Live video on January 12 that was posted to Twitter by Tom Elliot.

AOC suggests adding “media literacy” as a mandate for a congressional “truth and reconciliation” committee pic.twitter.com/sv7UXMwvaO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

“I do think that several members of Congress, in some of my discussions, have brought up media literacy because that is a part of what happened here,” she continued.

“And, we’re going to have to figure out how we reign in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation. It’s one thing to have differing opinions, but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false. And so, that’s something we’re looking into,” she added.

It remains unclear how such a committee to “reign in” the media would square with the Constitution’s First Amendment that states that Congress “protects” freedom of speech and the press.

The New York Congresswoman did not provide examples of how media “disinformation and misinformation” contributed to events that unfolded on January 6.

Left-leaning mainstream media sources, however, may be engaging in their own agenda of disinformation and misinformation regarding events that unfolded on January 6. While such sources, such as CNN and New York Times, are trying to pin blame on the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol building on Donald Trump and the speech that he gave at the White House Ellipse, even left-leaning fact-checker Snopes admits that Trump “did not explicitly tell people to ‘storm’ or ‘breach’ or ‘break into’ the Capitol.” A transcript of Trump’s full speech can be found here.

The timeline of the day reveals that Trump concluded his speech at about 1:11 PM with the words: "We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue... and we're going to the Capitol and we're going to try and give… our Republicans, the weak ones... the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country." It’s about 1.6 miles (a 45 minute walk with the crowd size) from the Ellipse to the Capitol building. The crowd that listened to Trump’s speech would not have begun arriving at the Capitol building until after 2 PM. But mainstream media, such as the BBC, reported that “chanting crowds start to gather on both sides of the [Capitol] building at around 13:10, grappling with police at the metal barricades.” This was happening a full 45 minutes before Trump supporters would have arrived from the Ellipse. The Capitol grounds were breached at about 1:42 PM after crowds broke through metal fences, about 15 minutes before marchers from the Ellipse would have begun to arrive on the scene.

The timeline of events indicates that it could not have been Trump supporters from the Ellipse who first clashed with police and breached the Capitol building. Mounting video evidence is revealing that left-wing activists were part of the crowd that entered the Capitol building, bringing with them their own agenda of urging people to engage in unlawful acts of violence and destruction for their own political reasons. Some genuine Trump supporters may have fallen for the ruse and joined in violent or destructive behavior, falsely thinking that they were engaging in patriotic acts.