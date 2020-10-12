Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar slam Mike Pence for being pro-life

October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Democratic U.S. reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota attacked Vice President Mike Pence for the pro-life views he expressed during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Just to be clear: there is nothing “pro-life” about denying people comprehensive sexual education, making birth control harder to access, forcing others to give birth against their will, and stripping them of healthcare and food assistance afterwards. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Likewise, Omar tweeted, “Abortion is a constitutional right. We’re going to make sure it stays that way.”

Abortion is a constitutional right.



We’re going to make sure it stays that way. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 8, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar were reacting to Pence’s unequivocal support for preborn children. He said how proud he was to serve a president who “stands without apology for the sanctity of human life.” Pence added, “I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it.”

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Democratic U.S. reps. Ayaana Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are often referred to informally as “The Squad.” They are all young women who were elected for the first time in 2018 and are part of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party.