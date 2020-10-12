News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar slam Mike Pence for being pro-life

The vice president had said, 'I'm pro-life. I don't apologize for it.'
Mon Oct 12, 2020 - 9:03 pm EST
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Tom Brenner-Pool / Getty Images
By Mary Werbaneth
October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Democratic U.S. reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota attacked Vice President Mike Pence for the pro-life views he expressed during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Likewise, Omar tweeted, “Abortion is a constitutional right. We’re going to make sure it stays that way.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar were reacting to Pence’s unequivocal support for preborn children. He said how proud he was to serve a president who “stands without apology for the sanctity of human life.” Pence added, “I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it.”

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Democratic U.S. reps. Ayaana Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are often referred to informally as “The Squad.” They are all young women who were elected for the first time in 2018 and are part of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party.

