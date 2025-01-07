All Canadian political parties vow to topple Trudeau government regardless of resignation

Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement yesterday, all major political parties, including the Conservative Party, the New Democratic Party and Bloc Québécois are renewing the call for an early election.

Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation announcement yesterday, all major political parties, including the Conservative Party, the New Democratic Party (NDP) and Bloc Québécois are renewing the call for an early election.

“Nothing has changed,” Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre wrote on X.

“Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported EVERYTHING Trudeau did for 9 years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another 4 years, just like Justin,” he continued.

“The only way to fix what Liberals broke is a carbon tax election to elect common sense Conservatives who will bring home Canada’s promise,” Poilievre declared.

Likewise, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh revealed that he views Trudeau’s resignation as irrelevant as Canadians have tired of the entire Liberal Party.

“We should fire the Liberals,” he said. “They have let down Canadians. They need to get fired.”

“Why not give the government a few more months?” a reporter questioned.

“It does not matter who is chosen as the next Liberal leader,” replied Singh. “They have let you down. They do not deserve another chance. As soon as there is a confidence vote New Democrats will be voting against the government and then we will have an election.”

For the past years, the NDP have been propping up the Trudeau government, which only won a minority government in the last election. So far, every time Conservatives have put forward a non-confidence motion, NDP MPs have voted against it, with the most recent vote taking place on December 9.

However, Singh has since promised to put forward his own non-confidence motion to bring down the Trudeau government in 2025.

Additionally, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet told media that Trudeau’s resignation did not shake his determination to bring down the Liberal government.

“We are beyond that,” he said. “Now is the time for an election which I understand will be held after the Liberal Party has chosen a new leader. There is nothing else to be taken into consideration at this point.”

“There is no possible way for this Liberal Party to become something else in a few weeks,” said Blanchet. “We are facing the same people with the same values, the same ideology. We have to go to an election.”

As it stands, Trudeau has suspended Parliament until March 24, meaning that the Liberal government cannot be brought down during this time. This maneuver buys the Liberal Party a couple months’ time to select a new leader and rebrand their government.

However, the selection of a new leader may not be enough to convince Canadians that the party will not continue Trudeau’s anti-life and anti-freedom legacy.

Indeed, as LifeSiteNews previously reported, each of the possible contenders for Liberal leader is set to plunge Canada into another term of anti-freedom laws.

