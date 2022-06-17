‘All Catholics are rapists’: Catholic Charities building vandalized in New York City

BROOKLYN, New York City (LifeSiteNews) – A vandal was caught on camera scrawling “All Catholics are rapists” on the wall of a non-profit Catholic charity in New York City.
This Wednesday, video footage released by police showed a man wearing a backpack and face covering use a black marker to vandalize the Catholic Charities’ downtown Brooklyn headquarters, according to the New York Post.
“All Catholics are rapists,” the man wrote before fleeing the scene.
🚨WANTED for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Do you know him? On 6/15/22 at 5:20 AM, in front of Joralemon St (Catholic Charities), this man wrote on the wall with a black marker, “All Catholics are rapists” before fleeing. Have any info, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/fwLhaOZHEd
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2022
NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the crime, while asking for citizens for any information regarding the vandalism.
As one of the largest faith-based providers of affordable housing in the country, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens sponsors over 160 programs and services for children, youth, adults, and seniors.
Violence against Catholic organizations in the United States began increasing with the violent Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.
Earlier this week, CatholicVote, an organization that defends “Faith, Family, and Freedom,” published an interactive map tracking attacks on churches throughout America in the past two years.
“Since 2020, there have been at least 140 attacks against Catholic churches in the United States, including thefts of sacred tabernacles, fires which severely damaged historic churches, spray-painting and graffiti, windows smashed, and statues destroyed (often with heads cut off),” CatholicVote reported.
CatholicVote wrote that the attacks took place across the country in 39 states, but with “hotspots with large clusters of attacks” including “New York City (15 separate church attacks in the area), Los Angeles (9), Seattle (7), Boston (5), Denver (5), Miami/South Florida (4); and Houston (4).”
READ: Ted Cruz condemns ‘terrorist’ Jane’s Revenge for attacks on pro-life groups
In May, a leaked draft opinion – which, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade – sparked a series of violent attacks against pro-life centers across America. Now, as the Supreme Court comes closer to publishing the opinion, the pro-abortion attacks have intensified.
According to CatholicVote, there have been 24 attacks on pro-life organizations since the leak. The militant pro-abortion group “Jane’s Revenge” has vandalized pro-life centers across the country, in addition to targeting many churches.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned of potential terrorist violence over the pending decision on Roe v. Wade, claiming that pro-life supporters as well as pro-abortion activists have been encouraging violence, despite no evidence of violence or threat of violence committed by the pro-life side.