All eyes on Georgia as Senate runoffs to determine future of United States

November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – If the final counts, recounts, and litigation ultimately end in Joe Biden becoming President of the United States, the future of America for a generation could ultimately come down to the outcome of two Senate races in Georgia.

While no election results have been officially certified yet, most major news organizations have declared Biden the winner over President Donald Trump. Counting is still ongoing in a few states, and the Trump campaign is currently pursuing allegations of election fraud. and will seek recounts in Georgia and Wisconsin (Georgia’s has already been confirmed).

In the meantime, Democrats look to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives (albeit with a narrower margin), while Republicans’ razor-thin control of the U.S. Senate tentatively sits at 49-48, and will most likely be determined by runoff races in Georgia, which won’t be decided until January 5.

Incumbent Republicans Sen. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (the latter of whom was appointed to replace the retiring Johnny Isakson) are up against Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Republicans narrowly edged out Democrats in the last round of voting, and observers such as political reporter John Fund argue they remain favored to keep their seats, but enormous amounts of money and volunteers are expected to pour in on both sides over the next several weeks due to the races’ newfound national importance.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who would become Majority Leader if Democrats manage to pull off upsets in the state, declared over the weekend. “Now we take Georgia, then we change America.”

Biden is already planning a slate of executive orders that would reverse Trump’s administrative decisions, such as by rejoining the controversial World Health Organization and restoring “critical race theory” training in federal agencies. His administration would also quickly restore foreign aid to abortion groups and make the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education (among others) more hostile to religious liberty and conscience rights on issues such as abortion and gender.

However, without a Democrat majority in the Senate, Biden would be unable to implement the most radical and long-lasting aspects of his agenda, such as signing the LGBT “Equality” Act or “packing” the Supreme Court to slant it in his favor. Should Republicans keep the Senate, many conservatives believe, they would be well-positioned to retake Congress in two years and the White House in four.

A “Save Our Majority” rally is currently slated for Wednesday in Marietta, Georgia, where Loeffler will be joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

