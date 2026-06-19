‘All of Lebanon must burn’: Israeli gov’t extremist defies peace agreement

(LifeSiteNews) — Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading adherent of Jewish supremacist ideology, responded to the deaths of four Israeli soldiers involved in their invasion of southern Lebanon with an incendiary call for the destruction of the entire country.

In a Friday post on X, Ben-Gvir declared that “for every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers should cry. All of Lebanon must burn!”

“Israel must make clear to the whole world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens is not forfeit. All Lebanon must burn,” he repeated after a decisive rebuke of Israel from President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this commitment takes precedence over any other consideration,” he proposed in the wake of the Israeli army employing “Gaza tactics” in Lebanon, displacing more than 1.2 million people, razing their towns and villages to the ground, killing at least 3,798 people and injuring 11,781 — all in the clear attempt to expand their nation’s borders northward.

Ben-Gvir added that he had told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the same message privately and urged rejecting “measured responses and restraint,” insisting instead that “you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush.”

U.S. and Iran peace framework demands Israel withdraw from Lebanon

This rhetoric emerged amid the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the regional conflict with the announcement earlier this week of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran (and their allies).

The framework agreement, signed by Trump on Wednesday, declares the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” with the commitment of “ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.”

At the G7 summit, Trump publicly condemned Israel’s repeated attacks on Lebanon, criticizing the highly disproportionate destruction of buildings in response to minor incidents and expressing sympathy for the Lebanese people.

He described Lebanon’s former “great culture” as having been “trashed” and its people now “living in hell,” expressing Israel should use a “softer touch” rather than knocking down buildings “every time somebody walks into it that’s from Hezbollah.”

READ: Trump condemns Israel’s repeated attacks on Lebanon

Israel defiant, indifferent to world oil catastrophe

Voicing his own direct defiance of Trump’s Memorandum of Understanding with Iran was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vowed on Tuesday to maintain the Israeli army’s occupation of southern Lebanon, with the IDF releasing a map of their planned ongoing occupation zone.

This indicated Israeli indifference to the necessity of opening up the Strait of Hormuz to avoid economic catastrophe across the globe, as Trump explained at the G7. “We run out of (oil) reserves in about four weeks,” the president warned. “There are reserves all over the world and we would really run out. And there’ll be a time when you wouldn’t be able to get it. You want to see bedlam?” he challenged during his press conference.

Former defense minister: Ben-Gvir’s ideology turning Israel into ‘Judeo-Nazis’

Ben-Gvir’s worldview is explicitly grounded in Jewish supremacist ideology. He is a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane and his Kach movement, which advocated Jewish supremacy, the violent expulsion of Palestinians from their ancestral lands, and militant interpretations of Jewish law. Kach was banned from Israeli elections for incitement to racism and has been designated a terrorist organization by multiple countries.

Ben-Gvir has publicly called Kahane a “saint” and “hero,” displayed a portrait of Baruch Goldstein — the perpetrator of the 1994 Hebron mosque massacre that killed 29 Palestinians — in his home, and associated with extremists calling for the expulsion of Christians and the torching of churches in the Holy Land.

Expressing the view of many Jews, former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon has sharply condemned this ideology, describing “Jewish supremacy” as “Mein Kampf in reverse,” where “the superior race is us.”

Ya’alon warned that it fosters violence and ethnic cleansing and turns Israel into “Judeo-Nazis,” stating that figures like Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich deserve ICC indictments for war crimes and crimes against humanity exacted upon Palestinians.

Tucker Carlson: Jewish supremacy ironically turns adherents into ‘inhumane savages’

Ben-Gvir is also ideologically linked to the heretical Religious Zionist Chabad-Lubavitch movement that promotes Jewish supremacy through mystical frameworks. Their teachings posit that Jews possess a superior “godly soul” or divine spark, while the souls of non-Jews emanate from “unclean kelipot” (husks of impurity) containing “no good whatever” and are thus merely “animal souls.”

Such ideological designations of non-Jews as “animals” appears to ironically reduce these “Jewish supremacists” to what Tucker Carlson recently referred to as “inhumane savages, who do not consider non-Israeli life fully human.”

READ: Israeli extremist rabbis instruct soldiers heading to Gaza: ‘Kill all their children’

Former British diplomat warns Israel’s decision making seeks ‘Armageddon’

Veteran diplomat Alastair Crooke warned in a Friday interview that Western observers fundamentally misunderstand Israeli policy because they analyze it through a rational, secular lens rather than the heretical doctrines and aims of the Jewish supremacist movement.

In reality, he argues, key elements — particularly within these extremist messianic factions — are driven by the eschatological beliefs of these religious sects that are centered on the anticipated arrival of their “Moshiach” (Messiah) who will usher in the messianic age, reducing all non-Jews to the service of Jews in a hierarchal order.

Crooke says Israel is struggling to confront the collapse of its strategic paradigm after years of overreach. While some Israelis question endless conflict and the human cost to soldiers, messianic groups insist only a major crisis or “Armageddon” can bring about the messianic age and Greater Israel. This religious framework explains why purely geopolitical or rational explanations — or expectations — of Israeli actions often miss the mark.

Ben-Gvir’s heresy foments violence taking the lives of Lebanese and Israelis

Commenting on Ben-Gvir’s statement in a post on X, Christendom College theology professor Matthew Tsakanikas wrote that Israel’s national security minister “represents the transition of the country of Israel from secular Zionism into religious Zionism, the very form of theological Zionism that no Christian can rightly accept.”

READ: How the heresy of theological Zionism fuels ethnic cleansing in Palestine

“Gvir is right to be angered over the loss of Israeli soldiers as every human life matters, European Ashkenazi as well as indigenous & semitic Arabs,” he continued.

“But Gvir is responsible for fomenting the violence in the current conflicts. What did he think would happen in his desire to unlawfully take Palestinian territory or Lebanese territory under the name of ‘religious Zionism’ and refuse the justice of a two-State solution? He follows false prophecy and so misleads nations into wars,” Tsakanikas concluded.

Piers,

Itamar ben Gvir represents the transition of the country of Israel from secular Zionism into religious Zionism, the very form of theological Zionism that no Christian can rightly accept. He has divided his country and Netanyahu is responsible for his rise At the heart of… — Prof. Matthew A. Tsakanikas ☦️ (@catholic460) June 19, 2026

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