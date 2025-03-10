Allegedly pro-Palestinian ‘Dark Storm’ hacking group takes responsibility for X cyberattack

‘Dark Storm’ is reportedly a pro-Palestinian group that targets Israel, NATO countries, and Israel’s supporters, though some believe the cyberattack is a false flag hiding the true identity of its perpetrator.

(LifeSiteNews) — The hacking group “Dark Storm,” reportedly known for its infiltration of highly secure systems, has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Monday that caused periodic outages on the social media platform X.

X owner Elon Musk announced early Monday afternoon that the platform’s intermittent outages that day were caused by a “massive cyberattack” and speculated what kind of entity might be behind it.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” wrote Musk.

The hacking group “Dark Storm Team” thereafter claimed responsibility for the attack in a public post on Telegram, according to researcher Jay Anderson.

“DarkStorm Team targets key business sectors, mainly in Israel and NATO member countries,” Orange Cyberdefense has reported. The hacking group is said to have pledged last month to inflict a hailstorm of cyberattacks on the government websites of Israel, NATO countries, and countries that support Israel.

Several commentators on X have expressed skepticism that a pro-Palestinian group identified as DarkStorm Team is in fact behind the cyberattacks. A few users speculated that the cyberattack is a “false flag” that hides the identity of the true perpetrator, while some believe Israeli intelligence is likely behind the cyberattack.

Share











