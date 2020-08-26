Allie Beth Stuckey: the toxic lie of ‘self-love’ on social media is making teens miserable

August 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative author Allie Beth Stuckey has a new book warning about the dangers of what she calls the “toxic” self-love industry being promoted on social media, especially to teenage girls.

Stuckey, who previously testified before Congress on behalf of the unborn, is the current host of Relatable, a podcast where she discusses current events from a biblical perspective. The title of her book is You’re Not Enough (and That’s Okay): Escaping the Toxic Culture of Self-Love.

“I started my podcast Relatable a couple years ago[, and] I started getting a lot of requests to talk about this idea of self-love,” she told Jonathon Van Maren today. “I started getting personal stories from listeners saying, ‘I’ve been so caught up in this world in self-motivation and self-empowerment that really targets young women.’”

“I started to look at the lies that women were believing that were being fed to us via social media,” she continued. “I uncovered the myth behind it. And that’s the idea that you’re enough for your own happiness and satisfaction and purpose. The reality is that we are ... incomplete people in need of faith, in need of something bigger than us, in need of a family, in need of community, in need of work, in need of purpose.”

“We are not enough in and of ourselves to give ourselves or other people the things that we need,” she added. “In this hyper-individualized society, we’ve removed ourselves from those values and institutions that help human beings thrive.”

“I think [it’s] because we’ve become so self-centered and narcissistic that we are so miserable.”

Stuckey, who graduated high school in 2010, said she was grateful for not having come of age when the social media scene was as ubiquitous as it is now. She says instant gratification and too much technology are not good for young people, who need to learn how to socialize without all the tech.

Social media makes us too “me-centric,” she said. She also urged young people to limit their time on their phones. “It’s worth missing out on some things for the long-term mental health benefits that unplugging from social media and technology [has].”

Stuckey is also the mother of a young child. She told Van Maren that she wishes her parents had been stricter with her during her own teenage years. She encouraged other parents to have a conversation with their children and to do more to restrict their exposure to too much technology. She encouraged them to protect their children’s innocence “as much and as long as they can.”

