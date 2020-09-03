Almost 100 Republicans call on FDA to ban ‘dangerous’ abortion pill from market

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 3 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Ninety-two members of Congress have written the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) demanding that the abortion pill be pulled from the market as an “imminent hazard to the public health.”

Twenty Republican senators led by Texas’s Ted Cruz signed one letter, and 72 GOP House members led by Georgia’s Jody Hice signed another. “Given the devastating impact this drug has had on American women and children, we must now urge the FDA to exercise its authority (…) and classify the abortion pill as an ‘imminent hazard to the public health’ that poses a ‘significant threat of danger’ and remove this pill from the U.S. market,” they argued.

The lawmakers take aim at a federal judge’s recent decision to block the Trump administration from limiting abortion pills to in-person dispensation by physicians during the COVID-19 outbreak, as opposed to letting women take the pills at home without medical supervision. “We believe that this rogue judicial activism is a gross breach of the separation of powers, undermining the FDA’s statutory authority to ensure drug safety, while recklessly endangering American women and children,” the letter declared.

“It is by now nakedly obvious that the abortion industry and its allies in the media, billionaire philanthropic circles, and special interest groups, have wanted an unregulated and demedicalized abortion pill since the moment the FDA first approved it in 2000,” the lawmakers argued. “We believe this deadly pill should never have been approved, yet the abortion industry was politically rewarded with an accelerated approval process normally reserved for high-risk drugs that address life-threatening illnesses like AIDS. As you are surely aware, pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease.”

After the letter was released, several media outlets attacked the signatories for supposedly claiming pregnancy was never “life-threatening.” Cruz responded by noting that the letter actually said pregnancy was “not a life-threatening illness”:

The pro-abortion media loves to distort pro-lifers’ words. We didn’t say pregnancy was "not life threatening."



We said "pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness" that justifies the use of a pill that is known to kill women in addition to unborn babies https://t.co/lrEk9oZnzG pic.twitter.com/2z5VtW4g8p — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2020

2/x USA Today recycled the same quotes for their own fake news. Now I “came under fire...” FROM THEM, liberal activists posing as journalists.



Oddly, for these “reporters” Lefty tweets are news, but nobody on Twitter is pro-life w/ a different view.https://t.co/vupWeFsYjZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2020

The letter follows a coalition of pro-life groups, including Live Action, Samaritan's Purse, the Susan B. Anthony List, Heritage Action, The American College of Pediatricians, AAPLOG, and more sending their own letter to the FDA calling for the same thing.

“This lethal drug that the FDA permits for killing innocent preborn children during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy is also highly dangerous for women,” that letter explained. “According to the FDA’s adverse event reporting system, the abortion pill has resulted in over 4,000 reported adverse events since 2000, including 24 maternal deaths. Adverse events are notoriously underreported to the FDA, and as of 2016, the FDA only requires abortion pill manufacturers to report maternal deaths.”