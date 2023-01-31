Alzheimer’s Association cuts ties with assisted suicide group after media covers partnership

Group said it should have done 'due diligence' before partnering with the pro-suicide organization.

CHICAGO, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — The Alzheimer’s Association ended its new partnership with an assisted suicide group after media coverage exposed the questionable alliance between a group that advocates for care for people suffering from the debilitating disease and one that supports killing them off.

“We deeply regret our mistake, have begun the termination of the relationship, and apologize to all of the families we support who were hurt or disappointed,” the association announced on Sunday, after the Washington Free Beacon exposed its new ties to Compassion & Choices in a Saturday article.

“In an effort to provide information and resources about Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association entered into an agreement to provide education and awareness information to Compassion & Choices, but failed to do appropriate due diligence,” the group announced. “Their values are inconsistent with those of the Association.”

“As a patient advocacy group and evidence-based organization, the Alzheimer’s Association stands behind people living with Alzheimer’s, their care partners and their health care providers as they navigate treatment and care choices throughout the continuum of the disease,” the group further stated. “Research supports a palliative care approach as the highest quality of end-of-life care for individuals with advanced dementia.”

The palliative care approach differs from Compassion & Choices, which supports killing off people who suffer from diseases. Kim Callinan, the leader of the suicide group, called dementia “a fate worse than death.” Her group used to be called the Hemlock Society but rebranded with the help of donations from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, according to the Free Beacon.

“Compassion & Choices was known as the Hemlock Society until the group’s support for fellow member Jack Kevorkian—and his increasing number of so-called mercy killings—tainted the brand,” the Free Beacon noted.

The Free Beacon reported:

Once at loggerheads, Compassion & Choices and the Alzheimer’s Association announced last December that, together, they will focus on a shared effort to improve “end-of-life care” to people with dementia in the “Black, Latino, Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI), and LGBTQ communities,” according to a press release from Compassion & Choices. Together, the organizations will create national webinars, host conferences and local events, share data, “and more,” according to the press release.

LifeSiteNews contacted the assisted suicide group for comment on Tuesday morning but did not hear back prior to publication.

The rejection by the Alzheimer’s Association mirrors a recent move seen by some Canadian disability groups that have moved toward a supportive model and away from killing people who may face struggles in their life.

“This organization will not recommend, suggest or refer anyone to Medical Assistance in Dying as an alternative to assisting in obtaining necessary supports and services you require,” the group Disability with Poverty recently announced, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

“Medical assistance in dying, has never and will never be an acceptable alternative to adequate supports and services, never,” an Indigenous-focused group called BCANDS wrote on Twitter at the end of 2022. “You are important, you are valuable and you have a right to a good life. To those that would have you believe otherwise, go hang your heads in shame.”

