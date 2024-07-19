AMAZING: How Father Altman got Trump the statue of St. Michael the Archangel

In an exclusive interview with John-Henry Westen, independent Hollywood producer Oscar Delgado shares the compelling story of the role he played in Father James Altman's delivering of a St. Michael the Archangel statue to Donald Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an exclusive interview with LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen, independent Hollywood producer, philanthropist, and former NBC war correspondent Oscar Delgado shares the compelling story of the role he played in Father James Altman’s delivering of a St. Michael the Archangel statue to former President Donald Trump.

Westen asked Delgado where he got the idea to give the St. Michael statue to Fr. Altman in the first place. Delgado discussed his devotion to the saint and the importance of prayer in our lives.

“We all have a mission in life, and we all need to pray. God has given us an inspiration, each one of us to do things, some different than others. But I’ve always been involved with St. Michael, being a war producer, being all over the place, I’ve always had this special affinity to St. Michael,” he said.

“When I interviewed Saddam Hussein, I could feel the evil there; I prayed to St. Michael to protect me. Wherever I was, I prayed to St. Michael. So I did the film [St. Michael: Meet the Angel] and I was praying, and it gave me an overwhelming sense that President Trump needs protection and needs St. Michael.”

How would he get the statue to Trump?

Delgado told Westen that after realizing Trump needed this statue, he wondered how he could get it into the former president’s hands. The solution was to see his good friend, Fr. James Altman.

“[Altman] had mentioned to me, ‘Why don’t you come down to Houston, Minnesota? I’m having a Mass there.’” Altman also mentioned he’d be going down to Mar-a-Lago the next day, so Delgado went down to see him.

He told Altman, “You need to get this to President Trump.” While reluctant at first, Altman ultimately agreed. “Alright, Oscar, I don’t know how I’m going to do that,” he told Delgado. The statue did get to Trump through his son Barron, and now allegedly sits on the former president’s bedside table.

The importance of prayer and listening to God

Delgado emphasized that the real takeaway of this story isn’t how he got the statue to Altman and then Trump but about praying and following through on inspirations.

“We all should be invoking our angels, guardian angels, St. Michael. And in that particular instance, it was like, ‘President Trump needs protection; you need to get this to St. Michael.’ We all know what happened after that.”

He added that the interview with Altman was all according to the providence of God. “You [John-Henry] interviewed Fr. Altman before anything happened, before this assassination attempt. You’re just thinking this is a great story, never thinking about what portended to happen afterwards. And so, it makes us think that he really needs to have protection and prayer. Prayer is really critical for us that we can move forward, so I think in this instance it’s just being able to listen and follow through.”

Delgado then underscored how it’s also up to God. “I gave it to Fr. Altman, I said, ‘Alright, Lord, I got the inspiration, I gave it to [Fr. Altman], now you and Altman have to do this.’ And you saw what happened.”

