Amazon asks employees if they’d receive COVID jab at Amazon-run ‘vaccination event’

March 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Amazon is asking employees in a voluntary internal survey to express their sentiments toward vaccines, asking them in one question if they’d “participate” in a COVD-19 “vaccination event” offered by Amazon in partnership with a medical provider.

The survey, put out by Amazon Web Services in partnership with Qualtrics, asks employees a series of questions. Screenshots of the survey were leaked to LifeSiteNews by an employee who called the survey “eyebrow-raising.”

One question asks: “When a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 becomes available to you, do you plan on being vaccinated?” Choices for an answer range include: “Definitely will get vaccinated, Probably will get vaccinated, Probably will not get vaccinated, Definitely will not get vaccinated, I haven’t decided,” and “I prefer not to answer.”

Another asks: “Would you participate in a vaccination event offered by Amazon in partnership with a third-party medical provider at a convenient location to you?”

Choices for an answer include: “Yes, No, Not Sure,” and “I prefer not to answer.”

Amazon has been pushing the vaccine on its employees, even going as far as paying its front-line workers up to $80 to those who get the COVID vaccine off-site.

The company stated last month that it had begun building “on-site vaccine options” at many of its operations sites to make it even easier for employees to receive the jab.

Amazon boasts about how it is “lending support to President Joe Biden’s administration in its effort to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of his presidency.” It has already helped vaccinate thousands of people through pop-up clinics in Washington State and Florida.

Vaccinations at Amazon are at this time voluntary.

Numerous doctors and health scientists have raised concerns about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. LifeSite has reported on the thousands of injuries and deaths that have happened after people receive what doctors point out is an “experimental” medical intervention. After taking the vaccine, dozens of residents in nursing homes have suddenly died, pregnant women have miscarried, and healthy people such as young mothers and doctors have unexpectedly died.

A coalition of four U.S.-based medical organizations representing some 20,000 healthcare professionals emphasized last week that free citizens should never be mandated to receive a vaccine jab.

“Governing authorities must respect an individual’s right to accept or decline a vaccine,” the strongly-worded joint March 2 statement reads, adding that there is “no justifiable moral obligation to accept vaccination.”

“While the pandemic remains a significant public health crisis, the individual rights of American citizens also remains of paramount importance,” the statement reads. “The guarantee of ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’ includes the right to make individual health care decisions while taking into account our responsibility for the common good.”

The statement’s backers, which are pro-vaccine, include the American College of Pediatricians, Catholic Medical Association, Christian Medical and Dental Association, and the National Association of Catholic Nurses–USA.