Amazon bans book describing ‘health hazards’ of active gay lifestyle

August 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Amazon banned a 600-page book on the danger of homosexuality for being “offensive” after selling copies for more than three years.

MassResistance, the pro-family activist organization responsible for the creation of The Health Hazards of Homosexuality, wrote that “Amazon has suddenly notified us that it has banned it from being printed or sold on its site. Amazon is also refusing to allow us to print any more copies for our own use and has even blocked us from accessing our account records.”

The book was not printed and published independently, but through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing platform, which allows users to cheaply publish e-books and paperbacks, while having access to Amazon’s unparalleled marketplace.

According to MassResistance, “In 2017, we worked with the Amazon staff that helped independent publishers … For over three years they unquestionably knew what the book was about and what it contained. They had no problem with its content – until a month ago.”

“On July 17, we were notified that they have determined that the book violates their ‘content guidelines’ and they have thus taken it down completely,” the article explained. “They closed our account and will not allow us to open another account.”

“We wrote them back asking specifically what ‘content guidelines’ the book violates, since it is a compilation of medical information from mainstream sources. They answered us that the book contains ‘content that is considered offensive.’ That’s all there was to their answer.”

“The book took several years to compile,” MassResistance wrote. “It brought together information from the federal Centers for Disease Control, major medical professional groups, and other mainstream medical sources, as well as LGBT medical and advocacy groups – all documented in 1,800 endnotes with up-to-date links.”

“In today’s society, this is critical information everyone should know, especially given what’s being pushed on young children in schools across the country,” the article added.

Brian Camenker, executive director of MassResistance, asked in the foreword to the book, “Does the book have a viewpoint?”

“Yes,” he answered, “That too many of our fellow citizens, their family, and friends are suffering unnecessarily from the medical and psychological fallout of the homosexual or bisexual lifestyle.”

“Homosexuality is not just a private personal issue; it is an important public health issue,” he continued. “We hope that the information in this book will encourage our society to take a step back, understand what the normalization of homosexuality has brought in its wake, and reconsider the course we’re on.”

The book cannot be ordered at this moment, given that it was intimately tied up with the Amazon marketplace from the beginning. Clicking on the link to buy the book immediately leads to a page indicating that the product cannot be found.

Several excerpts remain available at the book’s official website.

Amazon, like other tech giants, has been repeatedly criticized for censorship.

At the height of the coronavirus crisis, Amazon initially refused to publish a book on the virus by journalist Alex Berenson, claiming it didn’t meet the online retailer’s guidelines.

“They said, ‘we’re rejecting this,’” Berenson told Fox News. “It didn’t say, ‘you can appeal,’ it didn’t say, ‘here is who you should email if you have a question.’”

After intense backlash, including from inventor Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as famous journalist Glenn Greenwald, Amazon revised its decision.

“They didn’t say to me that it was a mistake,” Berenson said. “I do believe that I’m not the only person who has run into this. They need to be clear what their position is on publishing controversial material on political issues. It doesn’t seem to me that this was an error, but I don’t know.”

At about the same time, Amazon also removed a documentary on free speech.

In 2019, long before the coronavirus crisis, CNN reported that “Amazon has apparently started removing anti-vaccine documentaries from its Amazon Prime Video streaming service.”

“The move came days after a CNN Business report highlighted the anti-vaccine comment available on the site, and hours after Rep. Adam Schiff wrote an open letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, saying he is concerned ‘that Amazon is surfacing and recommending’ anti-vaccination books and movies.”

Schiff also played an instrumental role in the censorship of Children’s Health Defense on Facebook for pointing out the dangers of some vaccines.