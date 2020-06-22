Amazon blocks ads for book on transgender harm to kids, publisher says

PETITION: Tell Trump Christians can’t accept SCOTUS ruling imposing LGBT ideology! Sign the petition here.

June 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Amazon has suspended advertising for a book detailing the harm that gender confusion inflicts on children as “objectionable content,” according to a top publisher of conservative books.

Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, by The Wall Street Journal’s Abigail Shrier, explores the phenomenon of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), a term coined in 2018 by Brown University behavioral scientist Lisa Littman. She found that a significant percentage of gender dysphoria among minors came not from innate feelings of discontent with one’s true sex but from outside influence.

For her book, Shrier “dug deep into the trans epidemic, talking to the girls, their agonized parents, and the counselors and doctors who enable gender transitions, as well as to ‘detransitioners’ — young women who bitterly regret what they have done to themselves,” according to the product description. “Coming out as transgender immediately boosts these girls’ social status, Shrier found, but once they take the first steps of transition, it is not easy to walk back.”

Fox News reported that it has obtained an email from Amazon to Regnery explaining that it was blocking ads for Irreversible Damage on the grounds that it “contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat, or question sexual orientation.”

“Apparently, you're allowed to promote gender ideology; you're just not allowed to question it,” Shrier lamented.

"The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative," a Regnery spokesperson told Fox. “Amazon is one of our most important ad platforms. It would be a significant hit to our promotional efforts to lose this opportunity."

Regnery also released a tweet thread detailing how Amazon promotes pro-LGBT books and products in its search results, as well as “underwear for men to pretend they have female parts,” complete with suggestive product images:

“Irreversible Damage” appears as the first *organic* search result—an indication of the book’s popularity/demand. Publishers use Amazon Advertising Services to bid for top placement in search results, but Amazon has blocked us from doing so for ”Irreversible Damage.” pic.twitter.com/Mtabviv1Hf — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

This action against the book is nothing new for Amazon, which allows the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to identify groups to exclude from the company’s Amazon Smile charity program, has banned the sale of books that promote reparative therapy for overcoming unwanted homosexual attraction, and most recently tried to block a booklet dissenting from the conventional narrative on COVID-19. The internet giant has also lobbied against state laws protecting religious adoption agencies and keeping men out of women’s sports.

“Nearly every force in society is aligned against” parents who want to save their daughters from transgender ideology, Shrier wrote last year. “Churches scramble to rewrite their liturgies for greater ‘inclusiveness.’ Therapists and psychiatrists undermine parental authority with immediate affirmation of teens’ self-diagnoses. Campus counselors happily refer students to clinics that dispense hormones on the first visit. Laws against ‘conversion therapy,’ which purports to cure homosexuality, are on the books in 14 states and the District of Columbia. These statutes also prohibit ‘efforts to change a patient’s ... gender identity,’ in the words of the New Jersey law — effectively threatening counselors who might otherwise dissuade teens from proceeding with hormone treatment or surgery.”