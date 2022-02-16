Amazon drops mandates for vaccinated employees but tightens restrictions for un-jabbed workers

Alongside relaxing restrictions for the fully jabbed, the company is tightening the rules for the un-jabbed, including the removal of sick pay benefits related to COVID sickness.

(LifeSiteNews) ­– Retail giant Amazon has introduced new COVID guidelines for staff, advising of an easing of restrictions for employees who have received inoculation against the virus.

A company memo informed workers February 10 that face masks would no longer be a requirement for “fully vaccinated employees” within the U.S. from the following day, apparently owing to a “sharp decline in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past weeks.”

“Along with increasing vaccination rates across the country, this is a positive sign we can return to the path to normal operations,” the memo reads.

Accordingly, those who have received a full regimen of the abortion-tainted COVID jabs will be eligible to receive a “badge sticker” after logging their vaccine status in the company’s “A to Z reporting tool,” identifying them as “fully vaccinated” against the largely inconsequential coronavirus and granting them the option to “work without a face covering, where permitted by local regulations.”

The company highlighted that the policy change applies solely to the fully jabbed, stressing that masks “remain required for anyone entering our U.S. Operations facilities who is not fully vaccinated,” as well as those who have received the jabs but have not registered their status on the company reporting tool.

While relaxing the rules for the jabbed, Amazon is tightening restrictions on the un-jabbed. Paid leave owing to a coronavirus infection will only be available to those who have received at least one shot of a COVID jab from Friday. One month later, on March 18, paid leave for COVID infection will only be granted to those who have received at least two shots, the memo reads.

The un-jabbed will be forced to isolate for seven days without pay.

Amazon stated that its updated policy on face coverings is based on the advice of its own “medical experts,” as well as public health authority information.

The multinational company encouraged employees to make plans to receive the shots in its notification, offering workers a $40 bonus and one day of unpaid leave per dose, including if taking the booster shot. The company wrote that “being fully vaccinated and getting a booster is the best way to protect yourself.”

However, the assertion of COVID shots offering protection against the virus sharply contradicts data out of several countries that have introduced vaccine passes, like the U.K., which earlier this month reported record infections and higher COVID rates among vaccinated people in all age groups over 18 years old. The vaccinated have likewise come to dominate COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.K. and other highly vaccinated European nations, as well as parts of the United States.

Leading medical experts have also warned of serious injuries linked to the injections. The spike proteins in mRNA COVID vaccines, like those produced by Moderna and Pfizer, are “pathogenic” and “lethal to some,” Texas cardiologist and COVID-19 expert Dr. Peter McCullough lamented last fall.

He noted that autoimmune conditions may directly result from the jabs, echoing experts like Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and former Pfizer vice president Dr. Mike Yeadon. “So, in the most kind of perverted way, it’s hard to say this, but the vaccine is, in a sense, giving people a dose of a product of bioterrorism, by injection,” McCullough said.

Amazon was joined the following day by supermarket chain Walmart, which decided to drop its mask mandate for “fully vaccinated” employees working in regions where regulations permit, The Washington Post reported.

A Friday announcement by company executives detailed that those who have received at least two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID jabs, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson formula, may now work without having to don the face coverings, leaving those who have elected not to take the jabs to wear a mask as a condition of employment.

The rule change was made “effective immediately,” the memo stated.

Meanwhile, 1,430 New York City employees were fired this week after refusing to bow to a city-wide COVID jab mandate, with some 10,000 more workers’ jobs at risk.

In an attempt to defray criticism, new city mayor Eric Adams said that those who lost their jobs are “not being terminated, they are quitting.”

