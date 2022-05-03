Amazon will cover up to $4,000 of travel expenses a year for employees’ out-of-state abortions

(LifeSiteNews) — Amazon announced to its employees Monday that it will reimburse up to $4,000 a year in travel expenses for treatment of non-life threatening issues, including the so-called “treatment” of abortion.
The retail giant’s new benefit, which applies retroactively from January 1, 2022, will cover therapies and operations not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home when virtual care is not possible, according to a message seen by Reuters.
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
The perk is not exclusive to abortion, but pays for treatments such as cellular gene therapies and substance-abuse related therapy. Reuters noted, however, that Amazon is the latest in a string of corporations, such as Yelp, Citigroup, and Apple, seeking to help their employees “bypass” recent state laws restricting abortion, including those that would take effect if Roe v. Wade is repealed.
The report of Amazon’s new offer came only hours before the release of a leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion that, if preserved, would overturn Roe v. Wade. As Reuters pointed out, the Supreme Court is set to rule on the deciding case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, by the end of June.
READ: Supreme Court confirms leaked opinion on Roe v. Wade is ‘authentic’ but not a ‘final position’
If the majority of Supreme Court Justices continue to back the leaked draft decision and Roe v. Wade is revoked, about two dozen states would enact more robust legal protections for unborn babies, including near-total and total abortion bans, through already-passed “trigger laws” and other measures.
According to Reuters, the reimbursement offer by Amazon came the same day the company stopped offering paid time off for U.S. employees “diagnosed” with COVID-19, and instead allowed five days of excused unpaid leave.
Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos have supported abortion through the funding of groups like Population Council, which targets impoverished areas for abortion, and the funding of the pro-abortion Barack Obama Foundation, which in turn helps to bolster liberal “emerging leaders,” including those who are vehemently pro-abortion.
Amazon has also funded major abortion provider Planned Parenthood through its AmazonSmile donation program, through which Amazon consumers can give 0.5 percent of every purchase to a “charity” of their choice.