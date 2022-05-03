Amazon will cover up to $4,000 of travel expenses a year for employees’ out-of-state abortions

SIGN this petition urging the Chief Justice and all the Associate Justices to PUBLISH the decision to overturn Roe now!

Don't allow pro-abortion leftists to pressure Supreme Court justices to change their vote to overturn Roe!

According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.

As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."

Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God!

However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned.

But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling.

That's why - right now - it's essential to urge the High Court to PUBLISH the ruling which overturns Roe.

The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.

Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.

But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.

Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.

That's why we need to tell the Members of the U.S. Supreme Court to stand strong and PUBLISH THE RULING NOW!

