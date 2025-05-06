Amendments to Singapore law could see citizens jailed for refusing vaccination

According to recently amended laws, citizens in Singapore could face jail time if they refuse to submit to vaccine mandates issued by the nation's health authorities.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Singapore has tightened its laws around mandatory vaccinations, opening the door to criminal prosecution for those who refuse to submit to government-mandated injections.

According to amendments made in 2023 and 2024 to Sections 47, 65, and 67 of Singapore’s 1976 Infectious Diseases Act (IDA), people who refuse to get vaccinated when directed to by the government could be considered criminals.

As the text of Section 47 of the IDA states:

(1) In an outbreak or a suspected outbreak of any infectious disease in any area in Singapore, the Director-General of Health may by order direct any person or class of persons not protected or vaccinated against the disease to undergo vaccination or other prophylaxis within the period specified in the order. (2) In addition to the power conferred by subsection (1), where it appears to the Director-General of Health that — (a) an outbreak of an infectious disease in any area in Singapore is imminent; and

(b) it is necessary or expedient to do so for the securing of public safety, the Director-General of Health may by order direct any person or class of persons not protected or vaccinated against that infectious disease to undergo vaccination or other prophylaxis within the period specified in the order. (3) Any order made under subsection (1) or (2) may specify the person by whom and the manner in which the vaccination or other prophylaxis is to be carried out. (4) Where any order is made under subsection (1) or (2), the Director-General of Health must cause notice of the effect of the order to be given in such a manner as the Director-General of Health thinks necessary for bringing it to the notice of all persons who in the opinion of the Director-General of Health ought to have notice of it.

As per Section 51 of the same IDA, “any person who contravenes any provision of this Part, or fails to comply with any notice given under section 46 or order made under section 47, shall be guilty of an offense.”

Outlining the draconian penalties in store for offenders of these amended legislations, Section 65 of the IDA states:

Any person guilty of an offense under this Act for which no penalty is expressly provided shall — (a) in the case of a first offence, be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or to both; and

(b) in the case of a second or subsequent offence, be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $20,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to both.

Put simply, people who refuse vaccination may be imprisoned for up to 6 months or receive a fine of up to SGD$10,000, or both, for a first offense. Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and receive a fine of up to SGD $20,000, or both.

Moreover, Section 67 of the IDA exempts the Singapore authorities from any liability, with the text reading:

No liability shall lie personally against the DirectorGeneral of Health, the DirectorGeneral of Public Health, the DirectorGeneral, Food Administration or any Health Officer, adjunct Health Officer, Port Health Officer or police officer who, acting in good faith and with reasonable care, does or omits to do anything in the execution or purported execution of this Act.

In other words, members of the Singapore public cannot sue the authorities for any side effects they may suffer resulting from compelled vaccination or other so-called medical treatments.

The amendments have caused alarm for certain Singaporeans, including the People’s Power Party (PPP).

In a Facebook post dated April 14, PPP politician Derrick Sim lambasted the stringent amendments:

Section 47, 65 and 67 of the Infectious Disease Act were amended and in effect since 2023.If you choose not to go for vaccination during the next pandemic, you will be deemed to commit an offence. You will be criminalized. The penalty for first time offence is 6 months imprisonment or up to $10,000 fine, or both. Do you support this ridiculous law?

In the lead-up to Singapore’s parliamentary elections on May 3,2025, Sim, who has a degree in biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing, actively campaigned at political rallies and on national television for medical freedom in the tiny city-state.

During the height of COVID-19, the Singapore government enacted various draconian measures coercing many Singaporeans, including those who were unwilling to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccinations, to either take the jab or lose their job.”

Even priests and religious in Singapore had to undergo the dangerous COVID-19 inoculations, and vaccination was even made mandatory for Mass attendance. Despite people suffering injuries from the experimental COVID shots, the Singapore authorities censored and discouraged public discussion. People who dared question the Singapore government’s narrative were silenced, humiliated, and discredited by the authorities and their media echo chambers.

