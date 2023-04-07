America in decline: Trump indicted, major pro-abortion victory in Wisconsin, more transgender insanity

On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Father James Altman discuss the Trump indictment, the recent Supreme Court election in Wisconsin, the latest on the transgender ideology, including the Nashville shooting, and more.

Last week former president Trump was indicted by a grand jury at the behest of Soros-backed New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump faces 34 felony charges, and has pled not guilty to all.

Speaking about the indictment, Liz Yore said that it was a “troubling development,” and that Trump would continue to fight for the average American. She also noted that the indictment “should be a wake up call for everybody that charges can be … made out of whole cloth against any of us.”

“So [Trump’s] going to teach us how to fight and how to expose evil. But nevertheless, just a very sobering day for our country, and I think for the world who’s seen the disintegration of the legal system in America.”

Father Altman, speaking about Bragg, said: “How is it that some pathetic state prosecutor can somehow bring the attention of the entire country, because he said so out of his discretion? He should be disbarred immediately. He should be thrown out of his office. And yet this isn’t happening. Why? Because evil people protect evil people. And he is being protected by evil people.”

This week pro-abortion Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Justice Daniel Kelly for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, shifting the judicial balance of power in the Dairy State to the left and putting a wide range of conservative laws at risk, including an 1849 abortion law that prohibited doctors from performing any abortion except to preserve the life of the mother.

Yore emphasized the effect that the election could have on national politics, saying: “The impact for Wisconsin, because Wisconsin is very much a bellwether state, not only with respect to abortion, but if they reconfigure the state with respect to the legislative districts, that could have a major impact on Congress and the balance of power in the House of Representatives. It was … a crushing defeat.”

Father Altman agreed with Yore, noting that Protasiewicz’s campaign received substantial contributions from out-of-state liberals: “The reason [the liberals are] so concerned about it is because the issue of election fraud is preeminent in this one of the swing states. It’s been an issue for the last few elections, as it is in Georgia and Arizona. So they wanted to swing the majority liberals on the Supreme Court so that they could preserve the election fraud that has taken place here in this state and prevent it from being examined by the courts … This is not some local race here. This has national implications.”

Yore and Father Altman also touched upon recent developments regarding transgender ideology, including gender-confused Dylan Mulvaney’s recent commercial for Bud Light.

“[C]orporate America has chosen woke ideology over the bottom line,” Yore said about Mulvaney’s commercial. “They don’t care about you. They don’t care about what you think. They are just there to promote this agenda. And they obviously have focus-grouped this. They know it’s against their business interests. But see, this is propaganda.”

Father Altman connected the commercial to a rejection of God’s role as Creator, saying: “[T]heir point in doing it is the larger picture, which [is] to take God out of the picture, because the minute you take God out as Creator and you allow yourself to create whatever made up reality you want, you’ve now become your own god.”

For this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason. Have a good weekend and a happy Easter!

