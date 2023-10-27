American Academy of Pediatrics urges doctors to talk to kids about sex, promote gender ideology: report 

By the close of the conference, according to one slide, pediatricians were expected to 'feel comfortable discussing gender and sexuality with youth using updating language' and to 'ask open ended questions about youth’s identities and sexual behaviors.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Well-known “destransitioner” Chloe Cole this week made public a series of slides from the American Academy of Pediatrics’ 2023 conference in which pediatricians are advised to display gender-affirming posters in their offices, talk to kids about their gender, and ask teens inappropriate questions about their sexual behavior.

On Sunday, Cole, the 19-year-old young woman who “detransitioned” after being put on puberty blockers at 13 and getting a double mastectomy at 15, posted a series of slides to X, formerly Twitter, of a presentation led by Dublin, California pediatrician Ilana Sherer. Manhattan Institute fellow Leor Sapir also received slides from the event and posted them to social media.

Cole, who is now a prominent fighter of gender ideology, described the content as teaching “pediatricians how to groom gender-confused children into a lifetime of medical experimentation while also manipulating their families.”

One slide informs the doctors that the things they “learned in medical school” are “probably now irrelevant,” and that sexual identities “shift and change through life.”

Pediatricians and families are told that their children may be “gender diverse” and that they ought to meet them “where they are at right now.” Parents are informed that there are “no girl or boy toys or colors,” and that “as your child grows, we’ll get to learn more about their gender identity.”

In her X thread, Cole argued that the “questions are leading, and will cause the child more unnecessary confusion.”

Physicians are encouraged by the AAP to “display affirming signs/posters” in their offices, provide “all gender bathrooms” and “inclusive forms,” and sport “pronoun stickers on ID badges.”

One slide gives sample conversations for pediatricians to imitate, including, “My name is Dr. Sherer. I use she/her pronouns. What pronouns do you use? What name should I call you?”

The children’s doctors are encouraged to ask their patients if they can ask them “some personal questions,” including, “Do you think of yourself as male/female? Both/neither?”

The AAP also encourages pediatricians to bring up the topic of “sexual orientation” with their young patients.

If the child doesn’t understand what is meant by the phrase, pediatricians are urged to describe gender ideology in terms such as “some people may feel like their physical bodies do not match with the gender they most identify.” The medical care providers are directed to visit an AAP webpage for more extensive recommendations for promoting gender ideology in their own practices.

Further slides show that pediatricians are advised to put gender-confused girls on birth control for “period cessation” and to provide devices to help children pass as the other gender — items Cole decried as “medieval torture devices disguised as progressive, affirming, medical treatment.”

Finally, the slides include recommendations to ask teens explicit questions about their sexual behavior, including questions about their body parts, their number of “partners” (including whether they have “side partners”), and the gender and sexual behavior of those partners.

By the close of the conference, according to one slide, pediatricians were expected to “feel comfortable discussing gender and sexuality with youth using updating language” and to “ask open-ended questions about youth’s identities and sexual behaviors.”

Social media users reacted with horror to the contents of the slide, describing the recommendations as “nauseating,” “evil,” and “terrifying,” and blasting medical professionals who adhere to gender ideology as “groomers and butchers.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to the AAP for comment. This article will be updated if a response is provided.

The AAP is currently facing a lawsuit by a different detransitioner, 20-year-old Isabelle Ayala, who is accusing the pediatric organization along with seven doctors of “civil conspiracy, fraud, medical malpractice, and other related causes of action.”

According to the lawsuit, Isabelle “is an unfortunate victim of a collection of actors who prioritized politics and ideology over children’s safety, health, and well-being” and now “longs for what could have been and to have her healthy, female body back.”

Fox News reported that Ayala is among many young adults who have undergone mutilating gender surgery and have filed lawsuits against the doctors and groups responsible for greenlighting and performing the operations.

Fox noted that Ayala is the first among her detransitioning peers to specifically name the AAP in a lawsuit.

As LifeSiteNews has extensively reported, the spike in transgender identification and surgical and chemical mutilation of children has coincided with kids across the country being actively encouraged in the culture and their classrooms to adopt “transgender,” “gender fluid,” or “non-binary” identities.

