American Life League applauds Missouri, Idaho, Kansas for suing Biden FDA over abortion pill policies

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia (American Life League) — American Life League is applauding the attorneys general of Missouri, Idaho, and Kansas, for their legal action to protect women and children from the broad, unregulated, and patently unsafe distribution of chemical abortion drugs in a lawsuit against the federal Food and Drug Administration. The case, filed in October 2024, is a revised version of a previous lawsuit seeking to reverse a series of FDA actions that have allowed for hugely expanded distribution of mifepristone with little or no medical supervision or regulatory oversight.

“American Life League applauds the attorney generals of Missouri, Kansas, and Idaho, for filling a suit against the FDA for its recklessness in allowing the deadly abortion pill regimen to be sent through the mail,” stated ALL National Director Katie Brown. “We are hopeful that this lawsuit will put a stop to the deadly abortion pill drug cartel, which illegally traffics these unregulated drugs illegally across our border, into states with abortion restrictions. Thanks to the FDA, we have no idea of how many women and babies have paid the ultimate price due to unfettered access to chemical abortion.”

“The cases that we do know about are heart-breaking, and only scratch the surface of the demonic attempt to make these pills so accessible,” she added. “It is our hope and prayer that this suit will expose the abortion pill for what it is, a barbaric practice that takes an innocent life every single time.”

“American Life League’s devastating report on the criminal abortion pill cartel that is flooding America with illegal and deadly abortion pills has the attention of these state attorney generals,” said ALL Vice President Hugh Brown.

“Every state in America should sue the FDA, along with Planned Parenthood, the facilitator and referral agent, and hold them accountable. The indifference and lack of concern for this horrific criminal enterprise is mind boggling,” he continued. “We applaud the attorney generals of Missouri, Kansas and Idaho, and we encourage every state attorney general to review our report, Beneath the Surface: Exposing the Abortion Pill Drug Cartel, and follow suit. Shut these murderers down.”

