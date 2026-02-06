American Life League releases lenten booklets to help families grow in faith, instill pro-life values

American Life League’s Culture of Life Studies Program is offering free lenten booklets that include biblical reflections, stories of saints, and ways that families can promote life and live out the faith.

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia (American Life League) — As the Church prepares to enter the sacred season of Lent on February 18, American Life League’s Culture of Life Studies Program is making three downloadable daily reflection booklets available to families seeking a meaningful way to prepare for Christ’s death and Resurrection while instilling pro-life values in children of all ages. Designed for daily use throughout the 40 days of Lent, the booklets combine Scripture, saintly examples, prayer, and family activities to help households grow in faith together and foster a culture of life at home and in their communities.

CLSP’s booklets – Culture-of-Life Voices of the Bible: 40 Days of Stories and Reflections for the Entire Family, A Lenten Journey with the Holy Spirit and the Saints, and Build a Culture of Life This Lent – integrate biblical reflections, stories of saints, and practical challenges to encourage families to live out their faith. Each booklet is meant for daily use and provides a structured yet accessible way to focus on the joy of Christ’s Resurrection.

The available Lenten resources include:

Culture-of-Life Voices of the Bible: 40 Days of Stories and Reflections for the Entire Family

This booklet leads families through inspirational biblical stories that highlight compassion, courage, and care for others. Each day features a story from Scripture, a reflection, discussion questions, and a quote from the Book of Wisdom, encouraging families to reflect on their own actions and the power of using their voices to care for others.

This booklet leads families through inspirational biblical stories that highlight compassion, courage, and care for others. Each day features a story from Scripture, a reflection, discussion questions, and a quote from the Book of Wisdom, encouraging families to reflect on their own actions and the power of using their voices to care for others. A Lenten Journey with the Holy Spirit and the Saints

Focused on the gifts of the Holy Spirit, this booklet pairs daily Bible verses and reflections with saints whose lives embodied those gifts. Each entry includes a short saint biography, a prayer, and a practical suggestion for living out that gift in daily life.

Focused on the gifts of the Holy Spirit, this booklet pairs daily Bible verses and reflections with saints whose lives embodied those gifts. Each entry includes a short saint biography, a prayer, and a practical suggestion for living out that gift in daily life. Build a Culture of Life This Lent

Drawing on Scripture, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and the wisdom of the saints, this resource offers daily reflections paired with concrete, family-friendly actions. Each day provides practical ideas – both educational and engaging – for living out a culture of life in everyday situations.

Susan Ciancio, CLSP’s director and executive editor, emphasizes the booklets’ dual purpose: “These resources help families reflect upon Christ’s death and Resurrection while also teaching children to value every human being. By intentionally focusing on pro-life principles during Lent, families can grow spiritually while learning how to live with love and respect for others.”

Yet she explains that the booklets aren’t just for families. Individuals can read and benefit from their wisdom as well, as the faith-filled examples throughout the pages will resonate with people of all ages. She stated, “The holy men and women who have gone before us want to intercede on our behalf as we journey toward heaven. Learning about their lives and striving to emulate their actions is a goal we must all have if we hope to spend eternity with God.”

The Culture of Life Studies Program hopes that these resources become an invaluable part of everyone’s Lent.

CLSP, a pre-K-12 pro-life education program, is part of American Life League’s mission to promote respect for life through education. The booklets are available for download at shop.all.org/clsp and offer families a meaningful way to align their Lenten journey with faith-driven social values.

Share









