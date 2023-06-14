American Medical Association votes down resolution to protect babies who survive abortions

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — The American Medical Association (AMA) voted down a resolution that would oppose the deliberate killing of babies who survive abortions.
The liberal medical group, which endorses the dangerous chemical and surgical mutilation of gender-confused children, voted down the resolution from a self-described “pro-choice” Virginia doctor.
The group is currently meeting in Chicago.
MedPage Today reported:
[Dr. Thomas Eppes] asked the AMA to “advocate for availability of the highest standard of neonatal care to [an] aborted fetus born alive at a gestational age of viability,” which occurs at approximately 22 weeks’ gestation. “This position is not to argue the woman’s right to choose … The decision to abort is still between the patient and the physician,” Eppes said. “It does not imply the woman’s responsibility for the fetal life, but this resolution places the burden of care on the physician, who now has to care for two patients once the fetus is viable.”
“Eppes was the only person who spoke in favor of the resolution, which was voted down 476 to 106,” MedPage reported.
“Do you believe the fetus is a separate being?” Eppes asked. MedPage reported that the Virginia doctor is “pro-choice.”
“Do the rights and care of a fetus at 22 weeks change if the fetus is in a man-made incubator versus the uterus of a woman? … CEJA needs to take on this complicated issue and report back,” Eppes said.
The “no” vote came after advocacy against the resolution from the pro-abortion American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
“Our policy should be based on science, it should be based on fact, and it should be based on the best available evidence that honors and upholds the value of the patient-physician relationship and the nuance and complexity of medical care,” Dr. Kavita Arora said in opposition to the resolution. “It is not a one-size-fits-all approach and should not be based on misinformation or disinformation. I strongly urge you to oppose.”
A 2019 report from the Heritage Foundation established why federal protections for babies born alive during abortions are needed, including specific examples of babies who were left to die by medical professionals.
While major medical organizations oppose protections for babies, the Democratic Party has also officially embraced support for infanticide, with governors across the country signing laws the legalize abortion through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason while vetoing anti-infanticide legislation.