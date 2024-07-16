American rock band Tenacious D cancels tour after ‘joking’ about failed Trump assassination

During a performance in Australia, singer Kyle Gass was asked to make a birthday wish and said, 'don't miss Trump next time.'

(LifeSiteNews) — American rock band Tenacious D canceled all remaining shows on its Australian tour after one of its members made comments in support of assassinating former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Tenacious D was started in the mid 1990s by Jack Black, now 54, and Kyle Gass, 64. The aging duo was popular in the 2000s for their edgy comedy and cultural commentary. Just last month, Black was a speaker at a Hollywood fundraiser with Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Here’s exactly what forced Jack Black to end the tour. The Biden Regime is in full on panic mode because they know it was their rhetoric that fueled what happened on July 13. pic.twitter.com/htPVxRkG6V — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 16, 2024



Black made the announcement on Instagram after a show in Sydney on Sunday night. During the performance, Gass was presented with a birthday cake. After Black asked him to make a wish, Gass responded, “don’t miss Trump next time,” to which the audience burst into laughter.

Black, who also laughed after Gass’ remark and said “thank you,” claimed he was “blindsided” by what he heard.

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” he said, noting that “all future creative plans are on hold.”

Gass himself said in a statement that the “improvised” line was “highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.”

He added that the attempt on Trump’s life was a “tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret and pain I’ve caused.”

TMZ reports that Gass has since been dropped by his talent agency.

Australian Senator Ralph Babet responded to the controversy by calling on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to kick them out of the country.

There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others. pic.twitter.com/wuvgQxeeDS — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 16, 2024



“Anything less than deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump,” he said.

The incident is similar to what occurred to D-list actress Kathy Griffin in 2017. Griffin did a photo shoot where she held up a severed and bloodied head of Donald Trump. The image provoked negative reactions across the country and caused her comedy tour to be canceled. CNN also removed her from its New Year’s Eve coverage, among other things.

Black has routinely promoted Satanic imagery and material in his many movies, music videos, and public appearances. He once seemed to suggest to former Tonight Show host Jay Leno that he sold his soul to the devil. In the upcoming Christmas film, Dear Santa, he will play the devil opposite African American comedian Keegan-Michael Key.

Share











