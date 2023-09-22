American surgeon suggests harvesting kidneys from terminal newborn babies

(LifeSiteNews) — A surgeon recently suggested taking kidneys from terminal newborns to alleviate a shortage.

“We believe that neonatal kidney transplantation offers a ‘game-changing’ solution to the organ shortage crisis,” Dr. Dai Nghiem, a California surgeon, said about his research. “This study looked at the U.S. alone, but if you replicate the findings across the globe then we have a huge untapped pool of available organs that can be used for transplants.”

His research was presented at the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress, held from Sep. 17-20 in Athens, Greece.

“Understandably, pediatric organ donation presents distinct ethical and social challenges compared to adult donation,” Dr. Nghiem said in a distributed news release. “For families and caregivers, making the decision to donate can be an incredibly tough process, especially the organs of their newborn.”

“The study revealed that out of the 21,000 infants who lost their lives in 2020, more than 12,000 could have been considered as viable organ donors,” the news release stated.

“There is also a concern amongst the transplant community about the difficulty of the procedure along with its experimental nature,” he said. “Through the exchange of experience among pioneering centers, we hope to address these concerns, foster acceptance of this forgotten source of organ donors and ultimately save more lives through organ transplantation.”

ESOT President Gabriel Oniscu called on “every European country” to create “pediatric donation protocols in place that encompass neonatal organ donation procedures.”

“This proactive approach aims to heighten awareness among Neonatal Intensive Care Unit professionals regarding the possibilities of neonatal donation, promoting discussions with parents that could help save many lives,” Oniscu said.

Newborn organ transplant could incentivize withholding medical care from babies

The use of organs from sick newborn babies could potentially incentivize the withholding of medical care from babies. It is already the official position of the Democratic Party that babies who survive an abortion do not have a right to medical care.

Furthermore, former Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, a pediatrician, famously stated that a “discussion” should be had about what to do with a newborn baby who survives an abortion.

The organ transplant donation has come under criticism for unethical practices.

A report from David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress has also exposed how the University of Pittsburgh harvests organs from aborted babies while they still have bloodflow.

“Pitt is now admitting to news media that the aborted babies are still alive at the time their kidneys are cut out for NIH grant money,” Daleiden previously stated in an August 2021 news release. “Pitt’s grant application for [GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project] advertised this to the federal government and that labor induction abortions, where the baby is pushed out of the mother whole, would be ‘used to obtain the tissue.’”

“The plain meaning of the GUDMAP grant application, and the University of Pittsburgh’s statement today explaining it, is that Pitt and the Planned Parenthood abortion providers responsible for its ‘research’ abortions are allowing babies, some of the age of viability, to be delivered alive, and then killing them by cutting their kidneys out,” Daleiden stated.

