American women are increasingly using telehealth services to obtain abortion pills: study

(LifeSiteNews) — A new study has found that more women are turning to telehealth services to acquire abortion pills.

According to research published March 20 in the Journal of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, increasing numbers of women are using telehealth programs to obtain abortion pills.

“What we were most interested in was who was using the advance provision option and how they differ from patients ordering abortion medications for a current pregnancy,” lead author and researcher in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine Anna Fiastro said.

“These findings shed light on how this option (advance provision) can possibly alleviate barriers in accessing reproductive healthcare due to state-level abortion restrictions and what more needs to be done so that this tool is available to those who may need it most,” she continued.

“We also noticed huge spikes in people ordering pills when there were political moments, such as the overturning of Roe v Wade, or media covering abortion care or restrictions,” Fiastro revealed.

In addition to killing unborn babies, abortion pills pose serious health concerns to the mothers who take them.

As LifeSiteNews has reported, David Bjornstrom, a retired California attorney and member of the U.S. Supreme Court bar, warned Health and Human Services (HHS) head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just last month that the Food and Drug Administration is harming women by pretending that the abortion pill is safe.

“Though mifepristone poses serious health risks, the FDA has chosen to ignore adverse events and claims that the abortion drug is ‘safe’ in order to further a political agenda,” the letter read.

“According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, as many as 20 percent of the women who undergo chemical abortions suffer complications, four times that of surgical abortions, including a shocking number of deaths,” noted Bjornstrom. “Chemical abortions are over 50 percent more likely than surgical abortions to result in an emergency room visit, affecting five percent of women who use them. As many as five percent of the chemical abortions fail to expel all the tissue, requiring surgery to complete the abortion.”

Additionally, chemical abortions are particularly dangerous in ectopic pregnancy. Surprisingly, abortion pill providers are not required by law to give women any in-person evaluation or ultrasound as a safeguard to diagnose an ectopic pregnancy before giving out the abortion pill.

“Ironically, while the drug manufacturer, doctors, and advertisers assure women that the drug is ‘safe,’ even the FDA quietly admits that there can be dangerous, even fatal, reactions requiring emergency care, and that the abortion drugs do not even work in 2-7 percent of cases,” Bjornstrom continued.

