Americans’ support for homosexual ‘marriage’ declines for first time in years: survey

Support for homosexual ‘marriage’ dropped by two points, according to a PRRI survey, after a Gallup poll last year found Americans’ approval of sodomy fell by 7 points.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. public’s support of the LGBT agenda has slightly declined for the first time in years, according to a new survey, and dipped most noticeably with young Americans.

The Hill reports that the left-wing Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) has released its annual “American Values Atlas” survey, which tracks religious beliefs and attitudes across a broad range of subjects. The set of questions pertaining to LGBT issues found that support for allowing homosexuals to contract “marriages,” while still strongly lopsided at 67%, actually dropped by two points from 2022 to 2023, the first time opposition gained ground since 2015, the year the U.S. Supreme Court forced all 50 states to recognize homosexual unions as “marriages.”

Seventy-six percent said they favor “Laws that would protect gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people against discrimination in jobs, public accommodations, and housing,” which represented a larger four-point drop over the same period, the first since 2018.

Perhaps most significantly, support for so-called “marriage equality” among “Gen Z and millennials” dropped by a notably bigger margin, “from a high of 79% in 2018 to 71% today.”

PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman attributed the declines to the “effect of the continuous use of LGBTQ identity and LGBTQ rights as a wedge issue in our nation’s culture wars,” but neglects to mention the role played by the causes the LGBT lobby currently tries to pass off as “rights.”

A Gallup poll last year also found a seven-point drop in support for homosexual relations among Americans, from 71% to 64%. Support among self-identified Republicans fell even more sharply, from 56% to 41%.

In recent years, LGBT activists have worked to promote “gender fluidity,” the idea that sexual “identity” is separate from biology and discernible only by personal perception, across public education, libraries, healthcare, and cultural traditions such as beauty contests, school homecomings, and athletic competitions.

This has come at the cost of a wide array of harms, not only to the physical and mental health of gender-confused individuals themselves, but also to the rights, health, and safety of those who disagree, such as parents denied a say in their children’s upbringing or even knowledge of their trauma, girls and women forced to share intimate facilities with males, female athletes forced to compete against biological males with natural physical advantages, and individuals forced to affirm false sexual identities in violation of their consciences, their understanding of scientific fact, and/or their religious beliefs lest they risk firing and/or social ostracizing.

Such controversies have provoked a significant backlash among the general public. In January, CRC Research on behalf of conservative nonprofit the 85 Fund, which found that 67% overall approved of laws prohibiting minors from being subjected to cross-sex hormones or transgender surgeries, and 81% agreed that parents have a right to know if their children exhibit signs of gender dysphoria in public schools. Both positions had strong support across bipartisan lines.

