Americans urged to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics: ‘Turn off the Genocide Games!’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Genocide Games Task Force, a team jointly sponsored by the Committee on the Present Danger: China (CPDC) and Women’s Rights Without Frontiers (WRWF), urges Americans to not watch the Winter Games in Beijing.
Co-Chair Reggie Littlejohn stated: “The Chinese Communist Party is a murderous, totalitarian regime – arguably the worst human rights violator in the world. Forced abortion, forced sterilization, forced organ harvesting, forced labor, religious persecution, genocide, crushing Tibet, Hong Kong and Southern Mongolia, infecting the world with the coronavirus – what human right have they not violated?”
The Communist-run People’s Republic of China is guilty of systematic human rights' abuses which are totally and utterly inconsistent with the spirit of the Olympic Games.
And yet, the 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held in Beijjing, starting in only one year's time.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which calls on the International Olympic Committee to take emergency action and relocate the 2022 Winter Olympics away from China for widespread human rights' abuses incompatible with the ethos of the Olympic Games.
Think about the ongoing genocide of the Uighur people who inhabit the North-west corner of China; think of the recent crackdown and arrest of dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong; think of the detention of members of Falun Gong; and, think of the persecution of Christians in China.
This is sickening.
China should be held to account for its manifest human rights' abuses, not lauded on the world stage. The Chinese Communist Party should be shamed, not celebrated.
Right now, the delay of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were scheduled to begin last summer, provides the perfect opportunity for the IOC to press pause on the Beijing Games, and take emergency action to relocate them away from China.
Not only that, but it could be very strongly argued that sending athletes from around the world to the "breeding ground of Covid-19" and then back home again, makes absolutely no sense from the perspective of protecting public health.
Here are just some of the human rights' abuses which China is guilty of:
GENOCIDE. In a report released on January, 19th of this year, the U.S. State Department found that, at least since 2017, the Chinese Communist Party is guilty of "genocide" against the Uighur population, living in Xinjiang Province. An abbreviated list of lesser crimes committed by the state against this largely-Muslim ethnic group includes:
- Torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained
- Forced labor
- The imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.
CRACKDOWN ON HONG KONG DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS. China's newly-implemented National Security Law (NSL) is being used to enforce a draconian clampdown and arrest of pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, who have bravely resisted the Communist Party's efforts to squash the right to vote and the right to run for political office.
PERSECUTION. China has mercilessly persecuted practioners of Falun Gong and Christians of every denomination. Over the last few years, incidents of persecution include:
- Christian churches have been destroyed by authorities.
- Two million Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and Falun Gong followers have been held in detention.
- Christian teachings have been reinterpreted according to socialist doctrine.
- Churches in Hunan province were forced to remove displays of the Ten Commandments and replace them with quotes of President Xi Jinping.
These appalling human rights' abuses don't even include the extensive history of forced abortion and sterilization which the Chinese Communists are known to have committed in their ruthless enforcement of their "one-child policy," which only ended in 2015.
Of course, the world's premier amateur athletes should not be punished for the sins of the hosting nation, but neither should they lend their credibility and talent to support a nation which is guilty of so many systematic human rights' abuses.
That's why the IOC has an obligation to act and pull the Olympics out of China; otherwise, the IOC, itself, faces losing all credibility with sports fans around the world.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'One of Trump’s last moves: US declares China’s actions against Uyghurs ‘genocide’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/one-of-trumps-last-moves-us-declares-chinas-actions-against-uyghurs-genocide
'Hong Kong authorities arrest dozens of prominent pro-democracy activists' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/hong-kong-authorities-arrest-dozens-of-prominent-pro-democracy-activists
'It’s time for the Pope to recognize the carnage among Uighurs, Catholics in China' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/its-time-for-the-pope-to-recognize-the-carnage-among-uighurs-catholics-in-china
“It is appalling that they are given the privilege of hosting the most prestigious event in the world, the Olympic Games, with hardly a whisper of opposition from the international community,” Littlejohn continued. “The Third Reich used the 1936 Berlin Olympics to legitimize itself, and shortly thereafter, invaded Poland and launched the Second World War. What will the CCP do after this manifest kowtowing of the world – invade Taiwan? It is absolutely critical that we do whatever we can to register opposition. Use our online toolkit and pledge not to watch the Genocide Games.”
At the task force’s website, GenocideGames.org, an Align Act campaign makes it easy for the public to create a Tweet storm during the opening ceremonies, and throughout the Games, to tell the U.S. Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee, NBC, ESPN, and major corporate sponsors:
#IWontWatch the #Bejing2022 #GenocideGames#NotOneMinute! #NoRightsNoGames #TurnOffTheBeijingGames #NoBeijing2022 #NoGenocideGames
“With our simple action tool, the Twitter handles for all the pertinent contacts will be automatically added in. If we all do this together during the Opening Ceremony on February 4, we’ll create a Twitter storm,” said task force member Dede Laugesen. “Then, let’s keep up the pressure. Communist China despises ridicule. Together, we can do our part to hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity and leave them with a black eye on the world stage.”
Genocide Games also provides a toolkit for online protests throughout the Winter Olympics (February 4-17) and Paralympics (March 4-13).