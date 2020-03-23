Amid virus scare, bishop stands at busy intersection, blesses passersby with Eucharist

TYLER, Texas, March 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As Catholics throughout the western world have been cut off from the Sacraments and often find themselves locked out of their churches due to the coronavirus, Bishop Joseph Strickland stationed himself at the busiest intersection in his city, armed with the Blessed Sacrament held high.

Early in the day on Saturday, Strickland announced via Twitter, “I plan to stand at the busiest intersection in our city this evening with a deacon, vested in a cope & bless the people of God with the Real Presence of Our Lord Jesus Christ in His Blessed Sacrament. I urge every priest to do the same in their city. Bring the LORD to His people!”

Afterwards, Bishop Strickland posted a picture of the event accompanied by a prayer for the sick, that they might know that have been chosen to be united to Christ in his suffering for the salvation of the world:

O God, who willed that our infirmities

be borne by your Only Begotten Son

to show the value of human suffering,

listen in kindness to our prayers

for our brothers and sisters who are sick;

grant that all who are oppressed by

pain, distress or other afflictions

may know that they are chosen

among those proclaimed blessed

and are united to Christ in his suffering

for the salvation of the world.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever.

Bishops, priests, and deacons urged to follow Bishop Strickland’s boldness

“We need dynamically orthodox, happy, faithful, manly, courageous Catholic Bishops like Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas,” tweeted Deacon Keith Fornier, who can be seen standing by the Strickland’s side.

“Deacons, become what you are! Rise up,” encouraged Fournier. “Be Deacons 24/7.”

“This is an American Catholic BISHOP. We still have hope,” declared Dr. Taylor Marshall.

“Thank you Bishop Strickland,” added Marshall. “He carries Jesus to the world.”

Stacy Trasancos, Executive Director of the St. Philip Institute, posted video of the Tyler Texas Bishop raising a monstrance above the crowded intersection: