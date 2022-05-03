‘An actual insurrection’: Matt Walsh joins GOP senators in decrying Roe opinion leak

(LifeSiteNews) – After the SCOTUS leak regarding the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh tweeted: “The SCOTUS leak is an actual insurrection. An attempt to completely upend and delegitimize the rule of law, incite violence and chaos, and potentially plunge the nation into civil war. January 6th was a stroll in the park compared to this. It’s not even close.”
Within hours of the initial article from Politico, large numbers of pro-abortion supporters began to gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court to advocate for the continual destruction of innocent life in the womb.
In addition to the striking revelation that SCOTUS is set to strike down Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the fact of a leaked document from the Court has U.S. Senators in agreement with Matt Walsh that something nefarious might be afoot.
According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.
As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."
Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God!
However, leftists within the Court and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned.
But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling.
The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.
Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.
But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.
Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a former law clerk to Roberts on the court, tweeted that the leak was an “assault” by the left that was “clearly meant to intimidate” the court.
Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida agreed with Hawley tweeting that “this breach shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate & undermine the Court.”
“It was always their plan. The justices cannot be swayed by this attack,” Scott added.
In addition, Florida Senator Marco Rubio opined along with Hawley and Scott that the “far left… leaked a Supreme Court opinion in an attempt to intimidate the justices on abortion.”
Joining the chorus of condemnation about the SCOTUS leak, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton wrote: “The Supreme Court & the DOJ must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary.”
Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement on May 3 stating that the leak was “authentic” but “does not represent a decision by the Court of the final position of any member.” However, he also stated that that “this betrayal of the confidences of the Court… will not succeed” to undermined “the integrity of our operations.”
