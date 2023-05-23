‘An apocalyptic moment’: Jim Caviezel warns God ‘is coming’ for global Deep State

'God is coming … there's a big storm coming, and they know it,' Caviezel told War Room host Steve Bannon.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel had some words of warning for members of the global political and media establishment last week.

“We’re in – I would say – an apocalyptic moment right now,” the actor told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. “God is coming … there’s a big storm coming, and they know it.”

Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel: “We’re in an apocalyptic moment right now.” pic.twitter.com/FhrQH6sewd — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 18, 2023

Caviezel was on Bannon’s War Room podcast to promote his new movie Sound of Freedom. The film, produced by Catholic human rights activist Eduardo Verástegui, depicts the real-life efforts of former CIA agent Tim Ballard, who founded in 2013 the anti-human trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad.

“Epstein Island isn’t the only island out there where they have … children,” Caviezel told Bannon.

While the 54-year-old actor is best known for playing the Savior of Mankind in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, in recent years he has used his star power to speak out against political and cultural corruption. As a result, corporate media outlets have labeled him a “right-wing conspiracy theorist.” His interview with Bannon did little to convince them he’s changed his tune.

“It’s like a tentacle, the octopus with arms – it’s many, many arms,” Caviezel argued. “But you’ve got to go after the head of the octopus in this one. Who is it? The central banks, the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the ECB (European Central Bank) … the Rothschild banks. We have a Rothschild pope.”

“Right now, we have our Bible being ripped from us,” he continued. “We’re supposed to go along with the LGBTQ community? Where is our Pope? Why is he not speaking out when poor Catholics are being ripped to kingdom come from the FBI?”

Later in the interview, Caviezel, a devout Catholic, sounded off on a wide range of topics, including Joe Biden and Hollywood.

“We don’t have a country anymore. By definition you have to have borders. We don’t have a border. Why would you continue to listen to a media that’s lying to you every day?”

“Do you really think Biden is the president of the United States? Do you really think he’s running our country? Please! Who, above him, who are the puppeteers?”

Sound of Freedom comes to theaters July 4th. Help us get 2 million people into theaters opening week to remember the 2 million children who are trafficked each year.

Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/y8sKUL4MGl #2MillionFor2Million pic.twitter.com/zrd4Ng7waU — Sound of Freedom | Movie (@SOFMovie2023) May 19, 2023

Sound of Freedom finished filming over two years ago but has stalled in post-production. Caviezel said that Fox Studios didn’t want him for the role initially, but that Ballard, a Mormon, insisted he be attached to the project. When Disney took over the studio, they had no interest in pursuing it.

“That devil, he does not want you to see this [movie],” Caviezel said. Click here to purchase tickets from Angel Studios. The film is set to be released in theaters across the US on July 4th.

Caviezel further explained how the media canceled him for being politically incorrect.

“A couple years ago I’m talking about adrenochrome – you can’t say that word! You cannot say anything bad on George Soros. Do you know that he owns many of these companies like The Daily Beast? Boy, they sure have their fun tearing me apart. I lost my agents. 17 years. And my other agent 15 years because they listen to them.”

“You think you have a selection? Sorry, you think you know what the truth is? You don’t,” he added. “You have a selection. You’re not free and God wants you to be free.”

“Here’s how you’ll know that everything I’ve said is the truth: When they come out and they just blast me. They have to. They have no choice. Because the devil has no choice in this matter.”

Caviezel played St. Luke in the 2018 film Paul, Apostle of Christ. He will reprise his role as Jesus in the upcoming 2024 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

