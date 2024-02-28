Analyst warns Hamas may have already destroyed Israel in an unconventional way

‘Israel's very existence has never been more threatened than right now, not by Hamas, which lacks the means to defeat Israel militarily, but by its own actions,’ Cyrus Janssen argued in a video presentation.

(LifeSiteNews) — Israel’s “extraordinary brutality in Gaza” threatens its own existence far more than Hamas ever could, according to a 15-minute presentation from one video analyst. With the world uniting against them, and support in the United States dropping during an election year, Tel Aviv’s isolation grows deeper by the day.

In his online bio, Cyrus Janssen is described as an American business executive and “geopolitical analyst” who has lived abroad for 15 years (in China and Canada) and “enjoys sharing cultural and geopolitical insights from his travels to over 60+ countries.”

Apparently borrowing from an analysis by Colombia professor Jeffrey Sachs, Janssen highlights a dramatic recent example of the longstanding and overwhelming consensus among the vast majority of nations of the world condemning Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation of the internationally recognized Palestinian territory, including the aggression of building Jewish settlements on these lands.

“Israel’s extraordinary brutality in Gaza is uniting the entire world against it,” he states, citing a December resolution in the United Nations General Assembly that tallied 172 nations affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination with only four voting in opposition. These latter included Israel, the United States, Micronesia and Nauru.

The nations affirming this resolution, Janssen points out, represent “94% of the world’s population,” with the four opposing nations representing merely 4%, and the 10 abstaining nations (Cameroon, Guatemala, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, South Sudan, Togo, Tonga and Tuvalu) representing the remaining 2%.

Reports from the recent Munich Security Conference, which hosts representatives from NATO nations and others, echo this sentiment as well, with commentators claiming Israel “has become much more internationally isolated — including from friends and allies — than they think.”

one big takeaway from munich security council this year is israel has become much more internationally isolated—including from friends and allies—than they think. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 18, 2024

“Israel now depends entirely on its one true remaining supporter and enabler of this war, which of course is the United States,” Janssen continued. But among the public “support is now quickly diminishing” with almost 60% of Americans supporting a ceasefire and only 19% opposed, and other polls indicating similar results as well.

Additionally, the threat of Hamas to Israel is vastly overstated as a pretense to rationalize a “complete destruction of Gaza,” the video presenter said. “In all the years of Hamas rule in Gaza, after 2007, Hamas has never captured Israeli territory, much less remotely threatened Israel’s existence or survival.”

With Israel enjoying 20 times the number of soldiers to the Gaza-based militant group, “Hamas lacks an air force, armored vehicles, a military industrial base, and any geographical maneuverability outside of Gaza.” And though Hamas launches many low-tech rockets against their Israeli occupiers, “almost all are intercepted or cause little damage.”

“Simply put, Israel has vast military dominance, and it’s not even close,” he said.

Additionally, Janssen points out that Hamas’ October 7 attack was not due to upgraded capacities of the militant group but an apparent failure of Israeli security that involved leaders ignoring many warnings of an imminent attack while also leaving the Gaza barrier fence “severely undermanned.”

Israeli media sources have also reported that while Hamas certainly did commit atrocities that day, the most heinous claims of Hamas atrocities did not actually take place, but their promulgation was intended “to increase the magnitude of hatred for Hamas,” according to one former member of the Israeli Parliament. “The war is not only military, not only political, it’s mainly media.”

Additionally, many of the Israeli deaths that day were committed at the hands of the Israeli military themselves utilizing “insane crossfire” and even tank shells to intentionally destroy at least one home where Hamas fighters held Israeli hostages, killing almost all inside.

With its military dominance, Israel has over the years consistently killed at least 10 times more Palestinian civilians than Israeli civilians killed by Hamas, with spike increases in 2014 when Israel killed 1,760 Palestinians while 19 of its own were slain by Hamas.

With much of the world calling Israel’s current attacks in Gaza a genocide, reported death totals since October 7 include at least 29,878 in Gaza (12,660 children and 8,570 women) with a least 7,000 more missing — 70% of them women and children — and presumed dead and buried under the rubble.

“As such, there is simply no practical, geopolitical, legal, and much less ethical case for the destruction and genocidal brutality that Israel has inflicted on Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” Janssen said.

The Israeli government’s actual objective is not, therefore, to “destroy Hamas,” but “to solidify its total control over … all of the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea” and to “push the population (of Gaza) out of the territory,” he said, backing up his point with direct quotes from Israeli leaders expressing such genocidal intent.

These included a statement by David Azoulai, the mayor of the town of Metula who declared that “the whole Gaza Strip needs to be empty. Flattened. Just like in Auschwitz. Let it be a museum for all the world to see what Israel can do. Let no one reside in the Gaza Strip for all the world to see, because October 7 was in a way a second Holocaust.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a self-proclaimed fascist, called for Gaza’s population of over two million to be cut by over 90% to 100,000 from 200,000, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared, “Gaza won’t return to what it was before. We will eliminate everything.”

#Infographic| Statistics on the Israeli Genocide in the Gaza Strip (07 October 2023-23 February 2024) pic.twitter.com/MLCV2vMf5z — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) February 23, 2024

The mainstream media has been “forced to admit just how extensive and indiscriminate Israel’s carpet bombing of Gaza has become,” Janssen observed, citing a late January visual investigation by The Guardian that documented, through public source satellite imagery, between “50% and 62% of all buildings in Gaza have likely been damaged or destroyed.”

And even The New York Times, which has had at least one Israeli intelligence agent writing stories for them on these topics, released a report revealing that “Israel routinely used one of its biggest and most destructive bombs in areas it designated safe for civilians.” This investigation focused “on the use of 2,000-pound bombs in an area of southern Gaza where Israel had ordered civilians to move for safety.” Having identified at least “208 craters in satellite imagery and drone footage” that are characteristic of these munitions, the article later added that “since October, the United States has also sent (Israel) more than 5,000 MK-84 munitions — a type of 2,000-pound bomb.”

A CNN video investigation showed riveting footage of such a bomb being dropped on a Gaza refugee camp and presented further documentation and explanation of these attacks. “This is not Israel trying to eliminate Hamas” Janssen said. “This is Israel trying to eliminate any future chances of normal life ever returning to Gaza.”

“Condemning Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for wreaking disproportionate vengeance on innocent people in Gaza is not to be anti-Israel. It’s actually to be pro-Israel,” he proposed.

“Israel’s very existence has never been more threatened than right now, not by Hamas, which lacks the means to defeat Israel militarily, but by its own actions. Israeli leaders and diplomats must stop shouting that critics are all anti-Semites and listen to what the world is actually saying,” Janssen said.

“Israel and Palestine need to live side by side based on international law and mutual security. Support for a two-state solution is support for the peace and security of the Jewish people in the state of Israel, as well as support for the peace and security of the Palestinian people in the state of Palestine,” he said.

“By contrast, continuing to support Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which increases anti-Israel and anti-U.S. sentiment around the world, is completely and directly opposed to Israel’s long-term security, and perhaps even to its survival,” Janssen opined.

“The Arab and Islamic states have repeatedly declared their readiness to normalize relations with Israel within the context of a two-state solution,” he recalled.

“The U.S. and Arab countries should quickly agree on establishing a joint peacekeeping force to keep both sides safe in the context of implementing this two-state solution. This is what the entire world wants, and quite frankly, this is what the entire world needs to see,” Janssen concluded.

