Anarcho-tyranny: Faithful Catholics censored and surveilled as trans radicals run amok

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Father James Altman discussed the Biden administration’s continued targeting of Catholics, YouTube’s permanent ban on The John-Henry Westen Channel, an explosive new movie called Nefarious that peers into the reality of evil unlike any other, and the conservative boycott of Anheuser-Busch after the beer company partnered with “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department (DOJ), under Attorney General Merrick Garland, recently recommended zero jail time for a transgender vandal who smashed up a Catholic church in Bellevue, Washington, following the overturn of Roe v. Wade last summer. In addition, it has been revealed that the FBI planned to recruit informants within the Diocese of Richmond and the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) to spy on faithful Catholics.

Father Altman noted it has become increasingly obvious that many federal and state prosecutors are “working for the evil one,” and by extension many bishops because of their silence in the face of an “intentional” targeting of Catholics.

“You’d have to be blind and lobotomized to not recognize the intentionality behind all this fomenting and fostering [and] supporting a civil disorder,” he said. “And then you better understand what’s behind all this, because at the top, of course, is Satan. He achieves his goals of civil disorder and destruction of faith and family through his minions. We better start asking the question, ‘Who are they, these minions who are serving Satan?'”

Commenting on YouTube’s permanent ban on The John-Henry Westen Channel, Liz Yore stated that Big Tech is serving as the “social media arm of the Biden regime” to censor and deplatform conservatives, especially Catholics and pro-lifers who are truly conservative on important social issues.

Commenting on YouTube's permanent ban on The John-Henry Westen Channel, Liz Yore stated that Big Tech is serving as the "social media arm of the Biden regime" to censor and deplatform conservatives, especially Catholics and pro-lifers who are truly conservative on important social issues.

“This is a concerted effort to demonetize conservatives [and] pro-lifers, round up their supporters, and press a button and delete 350,000 subscribers. They’re gone for good. They’re lost in cyberspace,” she said. “We’re now, folks, in the cyber gulag, isolated from any information. It’s going to take work to find the truth.”

As for John-Henry Westen’s YouTube ban, Westen proclaimed that “we’re not going to take this lying down and we’re going to fight back,” and then urged listeners to bookmark LifeSiteNews.com/video, which is where LifeSite recently launched our own brand-new video platform.

“For two years we worked very hard to build up again from nothing [after the first ban in 2021 for ‘medical misinformation’]. Built up to 157,000 subscribers on The John-Henry Westen YouTube channel, and this time it’s taken off for violation of their ‘hate policy’,” he said, explaining how speaking out about the sinfulness of the homosexual lifestyle is an act of love, not hate.

“Our business perspective on these things has always been the same for 25 years. It’s the Catholic perspective. It’s one of love,” Westen continued. “We confront the issues because we love the people. We have enough love to tell them that the behavior is harmful. Everybody knows it’s harmful for the body. And as Catholics, we believe it’s harmful to the soul, and we want to see them in heaven because we love them.”

For much more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason. Have a wonderful weekend!

