Andrew Huberman: I have ‘real, deep peace’ for the first time in my life after surrendering to God

The self-proclaimed ‘man of science’ said he stopped resisting the nudge to pray to God.

(LifeSiteNews) — Popular neuroscientist and podcaster Dr. Andrew Huberman said he has “experienced sustained real, deep peace” for the first time in his life after surrendering to God.

The Stanford professor, widely known for science-based discussions about how to optimize one’s health and lifestyle, recently talked about the importance of depending on a “higher power,” God, to overcome bad habits and deal with life’s burdens.

Huberman told fellow podcaster Chris Williamson that, for example, “moving past terrible traumas” in a way that is not destructive involves “top down control from outside,” that is, the intervention of a higher power. He cited the program of Alcoholics Anonymous, which famously involves invoking the help of God to overcome alcohol addiction.

“How could it be that the thing that’s the hardest for humans to do for themselves becomes far easier when they stop trying to do it for themselves?” said Huberman, suggesting there is no scientific basis for the phenomenon of overcoming bad behaviors by invoking God’s help.

“I think it is not a coincidence that the Bible writes these things about sins and virtues and the need not just to do good works but avoiding sin and acknowledges in some sense that in some cases it’s near impossible for people to do it on their own,” he added.

“What do you think’s going on?” Williamson asked.

“I absolutely think there’s something real there,” Huberman replied. “I’m a man of science. But there’s just no doubt in my mind that … there’s something much greater than us, and that we’re not in total control.”

He went on to share that his belief in God has helped him “tremendously,” and that for about two years, he has been engaged in a “very serious” daily prayer practice.

Life is too difficult to navigate without a belief in God, a “higher power,” he continued.

“The one thing that I wish I had done earlier is to stop resisting the voice in my head that said, ‘I think there’s a God and I’m gonna pray.’ I kept pushing that away,” Huberman shared, adding that he thought this was “incompatible” with what it means to be a scientist.

In late 2023, he went on record directly expressing his belief in God during a Cameron Hanes podcast and shared that he had begun reading Scripture recently. “I feel like it’s my duty to learn and compare the Old Testament with the New Testament,” Huberman said at the time.

While Huberman reads the New Testament, he has not publicly described himself as a Christian.

Now that he embraces God and prays daily, his inner life has been transformed in a way no bio-optimization techniques could bring about.

“I’m 50 and for the first time in my life, my entire life, I’ve experienced sustained real, deep peace,” Huberman told Williamson, explaining this peace is a sense that “everything’s okay” and “everything is as it should be. Not just some little mantra that you say when you’re on the Big Sur coast.”

“And why? I think it’s because I stopped fighting so hard to try and control everything inside me and in my life,” he said, going on to stress that this is “100%” because he gave himself over to a “higher power,” which he recognizes as God.

Huberman emphasized that it is key not just to believe in God but to listen to God by reading the Bible and to engage with Him through prayer.

“It’s become a source of immense intellectual stimulation for me and also just relaxation. And it’s my wish for anyone that’s struggling or doing well. Because I’m certain that it holds so much power.”

Huberman’s podcast, which covers a wide variety of topics, remains one of the most popular in the world, and his YouTube channel has over seven million subscribers as of this month.

