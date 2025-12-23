Angel Studios film ‘DAVID’ defeats Hollywood giants at the box office

Angel Studios produces yet another successful film with 'DAVID' about the shepherd turned king of Israel. It is performing better than the latest 'SpongeBob SquarePants' movie.

(LifeSiteNews) — Interest in family-friendly movies with a religious theme is still strong, as evidenced by the recent success of DAVID.

Out now from Angel Studios, DAVID tells the story of the future king of Israel and the famous history of how he battled, and defeated, the Philistines and their giant, Goliath.

“The biblical adaptation DAVID is officially the #1 animated film in America this weekend, beating both SpongeBob and Zootopia 2!” Global Box Office announced.

The film is also the second-highest grossing this weekend, behind just Avatar: Fire and Ash. The movie brought in $22 million, despite being in fewer theatres than the other movies.

The movie is the latest success for Angel Studios, which also is behind The Sound of Freedom, which told the story of Tim Ballard and his heroic efforts to combat child sex trafficking.

Angel Studios describes its newest film in this way:

Set in a kingdom torn by fear and corruption, DAVID follows a young shepherd boy from his humble beginnings in Bethlehem to his fateful clash with Goliath, and his journey to becoming a King after God’s own heart. Torn between loyalty and survival, friendship and destiny, his courage will be tested like never before. From humble beginnings to the roar of battle, DAVID explores the cost of greatness, the strength of conviction, and what it truly means to lead with courage.

This movie follows the success of King of Kings, another Angel Studios production about the life of Jesus, adapted from a book written by English literary giant Charles Dickens.

An Angel Studios executive commented on the release of the “David” movie.

“Families are searching for values-driven films that honor hope, and our Angel Guild members embraced DAVID from the very beginning,” Brandon Purdie, head of theatrical at Angel, stated in a news release. “We greatly value the support of our outstanding exhibitors and look forward to a robust, extended theatrical run as this popular animated musical continues to warm hearts and inspire families this Christmas.”

