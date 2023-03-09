Anglican archbishop of Kenya signals split with Church of England over same-sex ‘blessings’

NAIROBI, Kenya (LifeSiteNews) — Speaking during the Kenya Christian Professionals Forum Christian religious leaders breakfast in Nairobi, Kenya, Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit reiterated the clarion call he stated during the World Council of Anglican Bishops in Malawi following the Church of England’s pronouncement on the “blessing” of same-sex “marriage.”

Sapit, the head of the Anglican Church of Kenya, warned the Church of England that the church in Kenya may not follow every decision and pronouncement made by the Church of England, stating that the mother church may lose its relevance if it continues to preach against biblical teachings.

READ: Church of England bows to pressure and will allow blessings of same-sex civil unions for the first time

As the college of bishops looks forward to convening, the Anglican Church remains divided on the ongoing “grave discussion” that jeopardizes the institution of marriage, something that African Catholic and Anglican bishops have vowed to protect, along with African values.

This may end the relationship between the Church of England and the Anglican churches in Africa, though Sapit has yet to get confirmation of that from his college of bishops even as the heads of the Anglican church in Africa look forward to meeting again and making a decision.

Regarding a recent Kenyan Supreme Court ruling allowing pro-LGBT groups to form in the country, the Anglican church head reiterated the church’s position and that of the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations that it does not support the ruling. “When I look at this agenda, it is a big agenda. It is an attack on humanity, it is against the biblical and biological. There will be no procreation if gay marriage is allowed in the country,” the archbishop stated.

The Anglican church head spoke just after the archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nyeri, Rev. Anthony Muheria, issued a call to the Supreme Court, Christians, and people of goodwill to reject the ruling. “The association is evil and must be addressed,” the archbishop stated.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit couldn’t have made his message any clearer about the LGBT agenda, which has not only infiltrated Christian churches but demonized Christian tradition. “This has promoted the social persecution in the West of those who choose to uphold traditional Christian beliefs and discuss them openly. To hold the belief that an action is sinful does not in any way imply or amount to hatred. It only means a difference of held belief, which is a protected right,” Archbishop Ole Sapit reiterated.

